Rybar, one of the most objective Russian Telegram channels, reported in its Sunday evening situation report that the Ukrainian armed forces broke through the front line in the direction of Klishivka. This news first appeared on the channel of Alexander Simonov, a Milblocker who joined the Wagner mercenary group.

With its latest advance, Ukraine pushed Russian troops to a safe distance “Way of Life” From T0504 Main Road. It should be noted that the main route is the only route to Bahmuth that is fully under Ukrainian control, but is within range of Russian artillery.

In addition, Rybar identified that Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, also had some success in reconciliation, based on records published on the Internet. The northern part of the western sector of the city is almost entirely under Russian control, and they have penetrated the last Ukrainian stronghold.

Invariably, we push forward on the outskirts of Bahmut. Today, our units occupied more than ten enemy positions in the northern and southern parts of the outskirts of Bahmut, and cleared a significant part of the forest around the settlement of Ivanivsk from the Russian forces.

– Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Malzar wrote about the situation on her Telegram channel.

