New map of the night sky reveals 4.4 million galaxies and other space objects

The vast majority of these objects are galaxies containing massive black holes or new, rapidly growing stars. Other discoveries include the collision of groups of distant galaxies and glowing stars, which vary in brightness, within the Milky Way, according to a news release from Durham University in England.

The observations were made by analyzing a huge amount of data from the sensitive Low Frequency Array telescope, known as LOFAR, which uses low radio frequencies to observe and classify about a quarter of the northern hemisphere’s sky in fine detail. It is operated by ASTRON, the Dutch Institute for Radio Astronomy.

This set of data is the second LOFAR sky survey to be announced and covers an area 13 times first edition which has recorded radio signals from nearly 300,000 galaxies and other space objects.

Radio astronomy is another way to reveal the secrets of the universe, especially things that cannot be seen with visible light waves, such as black holes. “Every time we create a map, our screens are filled with new discoveries and things that human eyes have never seen before. Exploring the unfamiliar phenomena that glow in the world of active radio is an amazing experience and our team is thrilled to be able to make these maps public,” said astronomer Timothy Shimwell. , participating scientist in ASTRON and Leiden University, in a statement. This data version Only 27% of the entire survey, Schmuel said. “We expect this to lead to many scientific breakthroughs in the future, including studying how the largest structures in the universe grow, how black holes form and evolve, the physics that govern star formation in distant galaxies, and even the details of the most exciting stages in the life of stars in our galaxy. “. See also What does it take to become an astronaut at NASA To map space objects, scientists used algorithms on high-performance computers across Europe to process 3,500 hours of observations. This feat of data processing required the computing power of nearly 20,000 laptop computers.

CNN’s Ashley Strickland contributed to this story.