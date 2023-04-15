New map of Mars lets you ‘see the entire planet at once’

A new global map of Mars offers a fresh perspective on the planet.

The map, released earlier this month, was compiled from 3,000 images taken by the UAE spacecraft, and it shows the red planet in its true light.

“These are all normal colors on Mars,” said Dimitra Atre, a research scientist at the Space Science Center at NYU Abu Dhabi.

The main science goal for Hope, which entered orbit around Mars a little over two years ago, is to study how dust storms and other atmospheric conditions near the surface affect the speed at which Martian air escapes into outer space.

But the orbiter also carries a camera.

When Dr. Atree saw the first image Hope sent, he said, “I was blown away by the quality of the image, which shows the whole disc.” “I’ve never seen Mars like this before.”