New in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, and more

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history by just one year, Chapter 4 may point a new way forward for Epic’s battle royale as players get an overhaul every December from now on. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a brand new map has arrived, although, as always, it’s not without a few allusions to previous drop-offs. New Fortnite weapons are also here, as is another new battle pass, all-new mechanics like motorcycles, and a perk system called Augments. Consider this all-in-one explainer of what’s new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
These guides will fill up quickly as the Fortnite downtime ends, so bookmark them and spend launch day with us. Chapter Four Happy, Episodes!
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass
The Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass contains eight more characters, V-Bucks, and dozens of other cosmetic items to earn as you play through the season. Fortnite loves crossover gameplay, and this season is no different with The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia making his first appearance on the island, as it is Doom’s Doomslayer. We take screenshots of every battle pass reward in the game, and you can find a full list here.
Fortnite chapter 4 weapons
Usually, a new chapter means an overhaul of the loot pool, and that’s true again in Chapter 4 Season 1. This season, Fortnite introduces new weapons including two new guns – time will tell which one the fans prefer. You can find a full breakdown of all the new loot and weapons here.
Fortnite chapter 4 map
Perhaps the most exciting part of this new Fortnite chapter is the new map. The Chapter 4 map brings a complete shake-up to the Fortnite landscape, including the introduction of motorcycles, but it’s not without some nods to previous maps that longtime players might enjoy. For a full look at the new map, check out our tour guide here.
Exotic and legendary weapons
The best guns for each season are Exotics and Mythics. Exotic items are sold by NPCs and Mythics are dropped by hostile NPCs when they are defeated. We’re now scouring the island for all of those, so you’ll find our guide here shortly.
Kinetic ore
This new resource can be used by rogue players to gain an advantage in encounters with other players. We are building a complete guide on how to find and use kinetic ore.
reinforcement system
A new Fortnite perk system, called Augments, that hands out buffs comes with Chapter 4, and we’re building a guide to break it all down for you. Things like faster reloads, sprints, and more are available, and here’s how they work.
All NPC locations
Each season of Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 5 has introduced new NPCs, often called simply “Fortnite Characters” by Epic, who roam the island offering goods and services to players. We’re actively tracking all Fortnite characters in Chapter 4 Season 1 and will have a full map and roster here soon.
All fish sites
Just as you can finish your character collection book, you can also find every fish in the game. You’ll want to do this for a variety of reasons, including receiving various buffs for things like health and armor, but also to compete with your friends to catch the biggest fish. As with NPCs, we’re looking at all the fish and will have a clue linked here as soon as possible.
Zero Week Challenges
Zero Week is a fairly new way to tackle Launch Week challenges in Fortnite. Instead of waiting for Thursday to arrive and the first week’s challenges to begin, Zero Week challenges now give players a whole bonus list of key XP gains they can earn. We’ll walk you through these once the servers are online, so check back here soon.
