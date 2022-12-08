New Google Chrome features will boost performance and save battery

The Google Chrome logo appears on a smartphone. Thomas Truchel | Photothek via Getty Images

I currently have 47 tabs open The Google Chrome. If you’re like me, you’ll want to hear about a new update. Over the next few weeks, Google is rolling out two Chrome performance settings to save memory and battery power. The update will be available to Windows desktop users, macOS, and ChromeOS with the release of Chrome 108. Here’s what’s coming and how to make sure you’re downloading updates.

Power saving mode on google chrome. The Google

If you’re on a laptop and your battery level reaches 20%, Chrome will go into power saving mode, which will extend your battery life. It will do this by limiting the background activity and visual effects of websites that contain complex visual elements, such as animations and videos. When the update is live, you will see a leaf-shaped icon in the upper right corner of your browser that will allow you to activate Power Saving Mode. When the battery life reaches the 20% limit, the power saving mode will be turned on automatically.

Memory saving mode on google chrome. The Google

Google is also rolling out a Memory Saver mode. This is for people who have a lot of tabs open at the same time. When Memory Saver mode is on, it prioritizes the tabs you are already using. Chrome will free up memory from the tabs you aren’t currently using, but will reload inactive tabs for you when you need them. Google says the new feature means Chrome will use up to 30% less memory to provide a smoother or faster browsing experience. When it’s in use, you’ll see an icon in the top-right corner of Chrome indicating how much space Memory Saver has made available.