New full match footage of Manon, Marisa, JP, and Dee Jay in Street Fighter 6 shows a lot of what the new characters can do



















Although the full launch list for Street Fighter 6 has been known for months now, there is still so little information on the newest characters that it has remained a mystery.











The final grand event for Street Fighter League Pro-JP It went down earlier today, and Capcom premiered a special revealing the first competent full match footage of Manon, Marissa, JP and DJ as well as Blanca and Dhalsim.



















Although the finals are not yet available on YouTube, Alphadog I was able to capture SF6 galleries and share them online.





We don’t know who’s at the controls for these matches, but they’re much better at showing off the new character’s gadgets and combos than the previous offering and reveal a lot about how they work.





For matches, there is Dee Jay vs. Dhalsim, Manon vs.





Starting with Manon vs.





As noted before, Manon has a unique mechanic that gains her levels on touchdown throws, which seems to strengthen her drive and may even allow her to move in at higher levels.





Marissa's big swings give her plenty of corner, and it looks like she can keep pushing buttons after her diving attack. In addition, we will see the cashless version of Level 3 Super Art.















JP fights with one hand that usually stays behind his back similar to Oro, but he makes up for this with the extended reach his wand provides and several long-range specials that seem to come out pretty quickly.





JP appears to be saving his left arm to use his psychic abilities, and we get a brief shot of the Level 2 Super summoning multiple lives to attack the enemy.





Blanca EX’s roll appears to be quite punchy, and can stack into EX’s ball upwards on Punish Counter hits for extra damage.





His Level 2 Super is similar to the V-Trigger 2 from Street Fighter 5 which allows him to perform more aerial rolls in a row, and the start-up to trap Blanka-chan seems so long that it would be difficult to use outside of a landing knockdown.























Dee Jay has everything from his old kit except the energy to turn him into a much more slippery character with more combo opportunities than ever before.





The pop star can now juggle his fireballs, and the footage shows that the Overdrive version is pretty quick considering it lunges at Dhalsim’s face and throws him out of his new stance.





Dhalsim’s movement via teleportation and buoyancy might be even better than the SF5’s, but his long limbs could still be quite punishing.





We'll have more in-depth details of what to see in these new matches, so stay tuned for more Street Fighter 6 coverage on EventHubs.
























