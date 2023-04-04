New footage of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

films

Life in plastic looks pretty cool.

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie, 32, and Ryan Gosling, 42, A brand new trailer has been released Tuesday, plus several posters on Twitter featuring the star-studded cast.

“Meet our Barbies and Kens,” is reading Tweet from the official account of the movie.

The tweet shows Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, and several other actors as different versions of Barbie.

Also joining the cast is three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who will make her acting debut as a mermaid version of the doll.

Lipa, 27, was, too He is suspected of being involved in the upcoming movie Since the “Future Nostalgia” singer followed the movie’s Instagram account last year.

Several versions of Kane — played by Ryan Gosling, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa — were introduced in the tweet. Michael Cera portrays Alan, Ken’s boyfriend.

The cast also includes such human characters as Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel and even Helen Mirren as the film’s narrator.

A gag throughout the tweet shows Barbie in several different professions such as president, doctor, and Nobel Prize winner, while each Kenz has been labeled “just another Ken.”

Along with the character posters, a brand new trailer for the movie shows Barbie and Ken leaving Barbie Land for the real world.

In December 2022, the movie dropped its first trailer with Mirren, 77, telling how Barbie dolls have changed the world.

Gerwig’s casting, which was announced in April 2014, kept the film’s plot closed, but Gosling and Robbie gave fans a peek at their wardrobe last year when they were filming in Venice Beach, Calif., They are dressed in neon skater outfits from head to toe Yellow roller skates are a highlight.

According to the “The Wolf of Wall Street” star, the photos — which were leaked onto the Internet — drew hundreds of people to the set.

“I can’t tell you how freaked out we were, by the way,” Robbie said in September 2022. On “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”. “We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but inside we’re dying. Death. I was like, This is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

“Barbie” is set to celebrate in theaters on July 21.





