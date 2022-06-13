New File Explorer tabs in Windows 11 are nearing release

Microsoft has started beta testing of new File Explorer tabs for Windows 11. File Explorer’s tabs feature is now rolling out to the Windows Insiders Program in beta channel And it seems to be pretty close to the release for everyone running Windows 11.

The tabs feature includes an updated design that makes it easy to quickly access folders or find favorite files. File Explorer’s updated design includes tabs to move through multiple folders in a single window and the ability to move tabs freely. Microsoft originally Tested tabs in Windows 10 apps Four years ago in one of the features named groups. This included support for tabs within File Explorer, but Microsoft in the end Project Cancellation And it’s not shipped to Windows 10 users.

Microsoft started testing for the first time Tabs in Windows 11 File Explorer earlier this yearAnd moving to the beta channel suggests a release in the coming months. “The Beta Channel will be where we preview experiences that are closest to what we will be shipping to our customers in general,” Microsoft explains. Since this particular beta version is just an update of Windows 11 22H2 (next big update) Shipped to Release Preview recently, expect release preview tabs to appear soon as well.