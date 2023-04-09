New EPA rules will upend the industry because electric vehicle plans are so low

The US Environmental Protection Agency is set to announce sweeping new EPA rules on Wednesday aimed at increasing electric vehicle market share to nearly 60% in the US by 2030 and 67% by 2032. The rules are a huge step forward for electrification. It represents an improvement from former President Biden’s commitment to 50% electricity availability by 2030. But it also far exceeds what many automakers plan to do, leaving millions of electric vehicle sales within reach by 2030.

While the new rules have yet to be finalized (or even officially announced), predictions based on sources within the EPA are that they will set emissions levels low enough that two-thirds of cars must be electric by 2032.

The rules would bring the federal guidelines close to California’s new ones, though it looks like this won’t quite align them. California’s Advanced Clean Vehicles II (ACC2) regulation aims for 68% EV by 2030 and 82% by 2032, which is significantly above the EPA’s rumored rule.

The California rule also bans sales of combustion-only cars in 2035, though EPA rules don’t seem so far from the future just yet. California deliberately set its goals a little lower than what the state itself could achieve, hoping to bring other “Section 177” states, and perhaps the federal government, into action. She wanted these bases to be “the floor, not the ceiling”.

It will be important to align the minimum requirements, as automakers have long stated their desire for a unified set of cross-country guidelines. This wish was granted to automakers in 2012 when President Obama (with then-Vice President Biden) and the state of California agreed on emissions rules. But then they couldn’t help themselves and pressured the EPA to break the rules, begging later to reverse the ripped rules they had lobbied for.

We’ll have to see what the proposed rules look like when they come out on Wednesday, but from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like the rules won’t quite align. Which begs the question: Can the auto lobby ask the Environmental Protection Agency reinforce – strengthen These rules, to align them with the State of California, in line with their previously stated desires for a unified regulatory scheme? It would be consistent with their stated goals anyway…but maybe don’t hold your breath (unless a high-emitting gas car is passing you, you should probably hold your breath, at least until the smog clears).

All told, it was recently done by the auto industry’s largest lobbying organization Support for government emissions standards 2023-2026So let’s hope they turn a new leaf.

The proposed rules also lagged behind public opinion. According to a recent poll, the majority of American voters support the requirement that 100% of new cars sold be electric from 2030. The idea was “strongly” or “somewhat” supported by 55% of respondents, and only 35% opposed. This is one of the reasons why we ask, “Why not sooner?” Around the 2035 goal of 100% electric vehicle sales.

The automakers’ current commitments for 2030 are very low

Until we see these new EPA rules, we can compare each automaker’s current announced production plans against what the EPA is proposing, and see how things might shake up in the next decade based on those commitments. For the last column, we multiplied current annual U.S. sales by the company’s 2030 electric company percentage sales (U.S. where applicable, and global for companies that haven’t announced a U.S.-specific target). Some brands will sell more or less cars by then, and the overall market may grow or shrink, but we should be able to learn a few things with rough calculations:

auto maker 2030 EV% 2022 Total sales

(round) 2030 EV sales (estimated) GM 40-50% 2.2 m 880k – 1.1m Toyota <50% (or 15%?), ~ 1/3 (global) 2 m <1 m (300 thousand?) stronghold 40-50% 1.8 m 720-900 kilos stellants 40-50% 1.5 m 600-750 K Honda 40-50% 975 k 390-487 K April 40% “electrified” 815 k 326 k Hyundai 50% 724 k 362 k Kia 37% (worldwide) 654 k 241 k Subaru 40% (worldwide) 556 k 222 k Volkswagen 50% (80% worldwide) 498 k 249 k BMW >50% (“long before” from 2030) 361 k > 180 kilos Daimler 100% (Mercedes, Smart) 342 k 342 k Mazda 25-40% 294 k 73-117 K Volvo 100% 101 k 101 k Jaguar Land Rover 100% (2025) 69 kg 69 kg Subtotal of non-electric vehicle manufacturers (44%, averaged/weighted) 12.8 m ~5.7m (midway) electric car brands

(Tesla, Rivian, Polestar, Lucid, etc.) 100% ~ 550 k the rest US total 54-60% 13.7 m 7.4-8.2 million

Many of the smaller companies, or sub-brands of the aforementioned companies, are targeting 100% electrification by 2030. Alfa Romeo, Lotus, Bentley, Cadillac, Mini, and Rolls-Royce have all committed to eliminating combustion by 2030.

From the approximate math in this table, we can see a few things:

Only three automakers, Daimler, Jaguar and Volvo, have planned to exceed the rumored new EPA targets.

BMW is in the same ballpark with its over 50% commitment, and few other brands are not far behind also Very behind on its commitments by 50%.

Kia makes good electric cars. How is she in the second or third worst place at this table?

Automakers’ current commitments for 2030 account for only about 44% of electric vehicle sales, averaged/weighted to their current volumes. This means that overall EV commitments will need to increase by about a third to meet the 60% target reported by the Biden official.

But this is what I would consider the most important The takeaway: There’s a gap of between 1.7 and 2.5 million cars waiting to be filled. These are the cars that must be electric in order to meet the rumored EPA guidelines, which the automakers don’t currently plan to make.

The auto industry is within reach

So, someone is going to have to build those cars. Who is gonna work?

The full vehicle development cycle takes about 7 years. So if automakers want to prepare for these new EPA rules, they need to start today, if they haven’t already.

Some automakers may adopt a wait-and-see attitude, or they may hope to face legal challenges or eventually ease or reverse regulation. But these automakers will be ceding time and drive to a number of companies who will be happy to snap those millions in car sales.

These companies are listed at the end of the table: Electric Vehicle Brands. The likes of Tesla, Rivian, Polestar, and Lucid may not all have the capacity just yet, but they’re looking forward to it blue ocean, this sea of ​​vehicles to sell but no one seems willing to sell, actively positioning themselves to grab as many of these free sales as possible. Not only are they starting their 7-year development cycles now, they actually started them years ago. Not only will they be ready in 2030, they’ll be on the move long before then.

And even BYD and NIO, or other Chinese brands, may make their way to the US market for the first time ever because of this underutilized demand. Americans are wary of Chinese cars, but they were also wary of Japanese cars, until a crisis in the 1970s led to a realignment of the auto industry. And it certainly looks like a realignment is going to happen now.

But not only will they grab those free vehicles, they’ll also eat up existing automakers’ sales. We’ve seen this happen in every segment Tesla enters – ICE sales to incumbent automakers fall in proportion to Tesla’s sales rising.

So unless automakers want that to happen, they’d better raise their targets for 2030. And they’d better do it now, rather than in a few years while they wait to see if those rules are challenged. We should see plenty of announcements in the coming weeks, if automakers know what’s good for them.

Are the new EPA rules achievable?

Electric vehicle sales have grown rapidly over the past decade. In 2013, the first year that Tesla Model S sales began in earnest and when Nissan Leaf sales rose sharply, 47k EVs were sold in the United States. In 2022, 762,000 electric vehicles will be sold. Using just these two data points, that’s a compound annual growth rate of 36%.

In 2022, the US electric vehicle market share will be 5.8%. To get to 60% by 2030, that means we need to increase electric vehicle sales at a compound annual growth rate of 34% between now and then—a similar rate of growth to what we’ve already seen. So those EPA numbers are achievable, if we continue efforts at this rate.

Of course this will require a lot of investment, supply chain work, spreading chargers and other associated laws and regulations up to the local level in order to prepare the country for the transition to electric vehicles. But many of these investments are in the process of being made by the Biden administration, by appropriating money from the Reducing Inflation Act, and states and cities are slowly removing barriers to charger installation as well (for example through right-to-charge).

The EPA’s move is not being made in a vacuum, and while it is a step beyond the administration’s early ambitions, work has been done and the market has evolved since that early executive order. With demand for electric vehicles through the roof and several new investments in electric vehicle production, management seems confident that these goals are achievable.

Besides, these goals are essential. The International Energy Agency says so everyone Sales of new passenger cars must be electric, globally, by 2035 if we are to avoid the worst effects of climate change. So there’s really no doubt about whether we should do it, or if we can. we ought toSo we’d better figure out a way to do this, because this isn’t something we have a choice about.

And while many automakers complain about how difficult it is, perhaps a change in perspective is justified: Electric cars are coming, and makers who aren’t in shape will be caught wearing their pants down, even more so than they already are. A quick kick in the ass by the regulators could force them to take action that they otherwise would not have done on their own.

And as customers’ desires continue to shift more towards better, cleaner cars and worse dirty car sales, backward automakers will find themselves in a better position than if they just sat there twiddling their thumbs, hoping it all would pass.

Besides, we’ve seen electric vehicle targets being exceeded elsewhere. Norway easily meets even the world’s most ambitious targets, the UK has pushed its schedule (twice), and in China some gas cars are already worthless. There are plenty of examples of electric vehicle adoption happening faster than expected. So maybe it’s a can-do attitude that acts on us, here in America… where we used to appreciate that kind of thing.