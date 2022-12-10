New chatbots can change the world. Can you trust them?

This month, he introduced Jeremy Howard, an artificial intelligence researcher Online chatbot Call chat to his 7-year-old daughter. It was released a few days ago by OpenAI, one of the most ambitious AI labs in the world.

He told her to ask the experimental chatbot what was on her mind. I asked why trigonometry was used, where black holes came from and why chickens incubated their eggs. Each time she answered in clear, dotted prose. When she asked for a computer program that could predict the trajectory of a ball being thrown through the air, he gave her that, too.

Over the next few days, Mr. Howard – a data scientist and professor whose work inspired the creation of ChatGPT and similar technologies Came to see a chatbot as a new kind of personal tutor. He could teach his daughter math, science, and English, not to mention some other important lessons. Chief among them: don’t believe everything you’re told.

“It gives me great pleasure to see her learn in this way,” he said. “But I also told her: Don’t trust everything he gives you. It can go wrong.”