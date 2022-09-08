New big security bug in Google Chrome: You need to update your browser ASAP

If you’re using Google Chrome or a Chromium-based browser—whether on macOS, Windows, or Linux—it’s time to check for an important security update. Google on Friday released an update to its Chrome browser to patch a major security vulnerability that is being actively exploited in ongoing cyber attacks. Google has urged users on all operating systems to update Chrome as soon as possible.

The vulnerability includes a set of back-end libraries called Mojo, which are used by Chromium-based browsers, including Opera, Brave, and Microsoft Edge. The zero-day vulnerability has been classified as High Severity and has been classified as CVE-2022-307. The Google update patch fixes the vulnerability and updates your current version of Chrome to version 105.0.5195.102.

If you haven’t applied a recent update—or if your updates aren’t automatically enabled—here’s how to check your Chrome version and update quickly.

How to update Chrome on Android

By default, Android phones and tablets are set to allow Google Chrome to check for and install updates automatically. If you disable this setting, you can easily re-enable it by opening the Play Store app, selecting Google Chrome, and then clicking the three-dotted menu on the app’s Play Store page to open the update settings.

Here is how to check if Google Chrome app is updated in Android.

1. Open the Play Store app. In the upper-right corner, tap your profile icon.

2. Faucet App and device management To bring Summary tab.

3. The second option will appear in the “Overview” tab either All apps are up to date or Updates are available. If you see Updates available, tap on it.

4. In the list of applications that appears, search for Google Chrome. Next to the name of the app, tap Modernization.

How to update Chrome on iPhone or iPad

For App Store users, Google Chrome should be set to automatically check for and install app updates. Here’s how to manually check if updates have been applied.

1. open the App Store The app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Faucet Profile properties In the upper-right corner (this is your circular profile icon). This will open a screen named the account. Scroll down to Available updates.

3. searching for Google Chrome. If Chrome is listed, tap Modernization To install the latest browser updates. You may be asked to provide the App Store with your Apple ID and password. If so, provide it and it will start downloading and installing updates.

If Chrome is not listed among the available updates, you can also go to Google Chrome in the App Store. If the option to update Chrome appears, you can click the button to start the update. Alternately, you can update Google Chrome from within the iPhone Chrome app itself.

1. Open Chrome, and in the lower right corner of the app, tap the three dots more existing.

2. From the pop-up screen, scroll all the way to the right to search, then tap, Settings.

3. Scroll down to Security Check and click on it. In the new Security Checklist that appears, tap check now. From here, Chrome will start updating if a newer version is available.

How to update Chrome on desktop

Whether you are using macOS or Windows, the process for updating Google Chrome is the same. Here’s how to quickly check for and install updates.

1. On your PC or laptop, open Google Chrome and click more The menu is found in the upper-right corner of the browser (they look like three dots, stacked vertically).

2. Here you will be able to see if an update was released recently. If you see a green icon, it means that an update was released less than 2 days ago. The orange icon indicates that an update has been pending for four days now. A red icon means that the update has been waiting for you for at least a week.

3. near the bottom of more Menu, click help Then click About Google Chrome.

4. On the new screen that opens, tap google chrome update button. Can’t find the button? amazing. This means that you are already up to date.

5. If you clicked the Update Google Chrome button, quit by clicking Reboot.

Chrome will now restart and you will be completely up to date.