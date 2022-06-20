New Apple leak reveals iPhone 14 quick shock

06/20 update below. This post was originally published on June 18

For the first time in iPhone history, Apple is expected to present its new iPhones Different generations of chips. Expectations were that the differences between them would be small, but a new leak may have removed those assumptions.

In shock to the system, an unknown leaker iHacktu Reports suggest that Apple’s new A16 chip, exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, delivers seismic performance and battery gains through the 2021 A15 that are reserved for non-Pro models. The results were backed by one of the industry’s most respected insiders.

iPhone 14 Pro Max rendered based on several leaks FrontPageTech / Ian Zilbo



Breaking down the results, iHacktu says the A16 has 42% and 35% faster CPU and GPU performance, respectively, compared to its predecessor. Gains of this magnitude haven’t been seen since the iPhone 7’s A10 chip in 2016, which had 40% greater CPU and 50% greater GPU performance than the A9 in the iPhone 6S.

Furthermore, iHacktu claims significant battery improvements with an additional 2 hours and 10 minutes of endurance and a surge in fast charging speeds with iPhone 14 Pro models reaching 50% charge in just 16 minutes. That’s half the time it takes Apple in 30 minutes quotes For iPhone 13 Pro.

Historically iHacktu’s track record has been mixed which should dampen expectations but what really adds to the excitement here is the response from trusted industry insiders shrimp Who supports the characters? The leak says Apple is making a performance jump “mostly from LPDDR5 RAM so it makes sense”.

Update 06/20: Speaking to iHacktu, the leaker revealed that the A16’s performance data comes from “the early stages of testing which means it can vary” but that’s from sources that have proven accurate in recent years.

Interestingly, iHacktu has also revised its predictions for the A16 on the popular Antutu benchmark. After at the beginning Spread That the chip will achieve a score of 896000 (versus 777000 for the iPhone 13), the leaker States It can achieve a score of 920,000 from launch.

Furthermore, talking to me, iHacktu said that there will be plenty of room in the chip as the iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely hit 950,000 on Antutu running on newer versions of iOS 16. All of which paints a very interesting picture for upgraders willing to pay More vs. Pro models.

This fits with a broader narrative as several smaller leakers erupted after information was published about the iPhone 14 lineup that contradicted details from other, more established sources (Hint hat to ShrimpApplePro). Then it was the fixed sources that changed its tune. It remains to be seen if that will happen with the A16 data but with Apple Eliminate Leaks Over the past year, this pattern has made a lot of sense as new names slip under the radar.

LPDDR5 RAM could give iPhone 14 Pro models a huge leap in performance Samsung



It’s a big leap. LPDDR5 is 1.5 times faster with 30% less power than LPDDR4X, which was used in previous iPhones. The latter is also What do the leaks claim? Apple will again use the standard iPhone 14 models.

Thus, if the claims are true, Apple may be on the verge of dumping fan expectations. according to Design improvements And the Exclusive camera upgrades On the iPhone 14 Pro models, the company will also make the most convincing case since the iPhone X debuted alongside the iPhone 8.

It increasingly appears that there will be a file Higher price to pay to “go-Pro” this year, but based on what’s leaked so far, it may prove to be a price worth paying.

___

Follow Gordon at Facebook

More on Forbes

More from ForbesiPhone 14 Pro screen found leaked in Apple iOS 16 code