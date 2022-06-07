New Apple leak reveals iPhone 14 launch surprise

06/07 update below. This post was originally published on June 4

The latest leaks revealed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Two completely different iPhones, with Apple determined to widen the gap between professional and non-professional models. The news split opinions, and now various information regarding its release has led to the same thing.

In recent weeks, contradictory reports have claimed that there will/will not be a delay in the release of some iPhone 14 models. And now one of the most respected insiders has tweaked the image once again.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max concept shows expected top price of $1,199 Tweet embed



Update 06/06: Ahead of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman used employment News release to confirm that next generation versions will be announced for all major platforms of the company:

“What will definitely be at the conference are important updates to the company’s core operating systems: iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. This year’s event is likely to usher in a much broader range of new features than usual,” he explains.

Gurman says new devices will follow and “the new [MacBook] The Air will be the biggest renewal of the device in more than a decade.” The potential launch of “Augmented Reality”, a platform for Apple’s upcoming VR headset, has also been discussed, but is less certain.

However, the centerpiece of Apple’s plans for the iPhone is iOS 16 and Gurman claims that the key element of the release will be an always-on display. However, the interesting aspect about this is that Gurman claims that it will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models “if this feature ends up being the case.”

Always-on screens have been a staple even in mid-range Android phones for years, so seeing Apple limit this to its latest flagship models will be another example of how the company is designed to widen the gap between pro and non-pro models. It remains to be seen if this strategy will prove successful or provoke a backlash from fans.

Update 06/07: As expected, Apple officially unveiled iOS 16 yesterday at WWDC and put tongues wagging around the iPhone 14. While Apple announced a long list of new features coming into its next-gen version – including a lock screen with multiple widgets and pages , an upgraded notification system, fixes for iMessage (editing/recalling messages), Apple Pay, voice dictation, a new security check feature designed to protect people in abusive relationships – the often leaked Always-on display was missing.

This has two obvious consequences. First, as Gurman warned, the feature may not have been cut short in the latest version of iOS 16. Second, the feature is being hidden until the iPhone 14 lineup launches in September. The problem with the latter is that the feature is exclusive, with the company’s current iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models left out.

This does not make sense. for beginners, Leak report The A16 chip is a relatively minor upgrade from the A15, while the primary requirement for always-on displays are panels that can handle variable refresh rates to preserve battery life. The iPhone 13 lineup already contains this technology and combines it with the most energy-efficient smartphone chipset.

As such, my feeling is that this should be a red flag for those aspiring to upgrade the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Always-on screens have been a staple of Android for years without any of the high-end hardware of today’s flagship iPhones, but it looks like Apple is already starting to keep important features (whether justified or not) for next-generation models. I’ll revisit this if Always-on in iOS 16 should get an official announcement as beta testing progresses, but I think we just received our first big clue as Apple ramps up a rigorous warranty strategy for its iPhone 14 Pro models. Stand out from the packaging.

in Tweet threadTF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disputed a recent ET News report that supply issues have forced Apple to prematurely install a front-facing camera module intended for the iPhone 15 A year ago at great cost.

“This report does not completely agree with my understanding,” Coe explains. “1. If LG Innotek becomes a front camera supplier for iPhone 14 in 2Q22, it will be almost impossible to keep up with the 2H22 development schedule for iPhone 14. 2. I think Apple has chosen LG Innotek and Cowell as front camera for iPhone 14 suppliers in 4Q21 at the latest .”

This corresponds to Kuo previous claims That iPhone 14 production in general is “currently under control”. He said that, both of them Nikki Asia Jeff Bo, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, believes that iPhone 14 Max supplies have been delayed by about a month.

Apple iPhone 14 collection depends on many leaks everything



Similarly, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and one of the industry’s most meticulous insiders, said:iPhone 14 Max panel shipments have always been lateAccordingly, Apple is probably heading for its second split iPhone in the past five years (iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Mini), which was only the second turn in iPhone history (iPhone 8 / iPhone X).

It’s a surprise to see insiders split like this, because historical leaks about iPhone releases are fairly consistent. This is so inclined to the global way iPhones are mass-produced that even Apple’s secret expertise is unable to stem the flow of leaks as production ramps up.

Split version or not, the most divisive aspect of the iPhone 14 launch is likely to be the phones themselves. While the standard iPhone 14 models will inherit the same design, chipset, and rear cameras as the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro models will leap forward with upgrades in all three divisions and Increase prices to match.

It is not yet clear how iPhone fans will respond to Apple’s aggressive attempt to sell buyers these more expensive models.

