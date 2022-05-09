New Apple leak doubles down on iPhone 14 Design Shock

05/09 update below. This post was originally published on May 7

Apple iPhone 14 Pro plans Bold But the company’s refusal to make any meaningful changes to the standard iPhone 14 models is arguably where the real shock lies. It got worse…

After opening the eye Reports in February That the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will once again lack Apple ProMotion 120Hz display technology, and now the industry’s most accurate insiders have doubled down on the news.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max rendered based on several leaks Ben Geskin



Update 05/09: Very popular (8.3 million subscribers) Apple YouTuber EverythingApplePro (aka Filip Koroy) dig deeper In the design of the new iPhone 14. Koroy got the blueprints of the iPhone 14 Pro models and 3D printed them, acknowledging that “it doesn’t look like much has changed at first glance” but upon closer inspection they reveal that the earpiece has been repositioned higher up in the phone.

“Another surprising change that I didn’t notice at first but couldn’t see after, is the increased corner radius along with the thinner bezels which are now 21% thinner. You’ll get a larger screen but less bezel and a nicer rounded shape going in the direction of the Series 7 Apple Watch”.

Koroy cautions that these changes don’t add much to the screen’s characteristics, but they do take the iPhone lineup in a bold new direction. Koroy also adds that plans have “fully confirmed” the new double punch hole in the Pro models with the standard iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Max retaining the notch. For iPhone 14 Pro buyers, 2022 seems like an exciting upgrade year, but those considering the standard iPhone 14 will likely wait until 2023. Bigger changes to come.

In an effort to correct an inaccurate report, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said, chirp Only “Pro models” will use ProMotion. Young is given proven track recordThis seems like the final nail in the coffin for the technology that has become so popular and ubiquitous in mid-to-high-end Android smartphones in recent years.

My feeling is that Apple has cornered itself here. This year, Apple is determined to further separate the iPhone from Pro and non-Pro devices and cannot do so while giving standard iPhone models a feature called ‘forefrontSuggestion’. That’s despite the fact that there’s nothing particularly Pro about ProMotion in 2022. It’s a rare example of Apple’s marketing jargon returning to anger the company and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Under another name, ProMotion would have been an easy and popular upgrade for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Screens with a high refresh rate provide a level of smoothness and responsiveness that simply cannot be done on a 60Hz screen, while also reducing eye strain. Apple itself markets ProMotion as the “screen that changes the game.”

Apple is marketing ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro with a game changer… apple



But without it, almost nothing will be left on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. In an unprecedented move, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reuse Design and display technologyAnd camera modules And chipsets from the iPhone 13. All the big promotions Saved for iPhone Pro models.

Moreover, this comes at a time when Apple Forced price upgrades across the range. So Apple needed an easy win and ProMotion could have been the win. As it is, market analysts now Raise questions about the group’s potential successAnd they might just have a point.

