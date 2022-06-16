New and used GPU prices continue to drop as cryptocurrency crashes

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060T picture : nvidia

Bad news for crypto miners is good news for gamers. While GPU prices have been dropping steadily over the past few months, the ongoing crash in the cryptocurrency appears to be speeding up a return to the MSRP. as such Tom’s Hardware reportsGPU prices fell about 15% in May after dropping 10% to 15% in the previous months. In some cases, prices are lower than recommended.

Currently, the user market on eBay is declining at a faster rate, although prices for new GPUs are also dropping steadily. Retail prices are down 2% in the past two weeks; This may not look like snot h But this drop was offset by a 9% increase in the price of the RTX 3080 (12 GB).

Top Nvidia and AMD graphics cards enjoyed significant price drops, with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti down 7% and the RTX 3050 now 6% more expensive than before. Even the flagship RTX 3090 Ti is down 5%. Things have been a bit flatter on the AMD front, though prices for the Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 are down 3%. Most of the other cards from Team Red kept their price on a monthly basis but were already close to the MSRP, Whereas, Nvidia cards have a longer return path.

Given the average retail price compared to the suggested price, only high-end Nvidia cards (RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti) are sold at or below MSRP. Others — including the RTX 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060 and 3050 — stay $50 to $100 above order.

The market used, as mentioned above, It decreases at a faster rate. Over the past two weeks, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti has fallen by 19%, the RTX 3080 by 17%, and the RTX 3070 by 15%. Average prices sold on eBay are down 10% in just 14 days, and if you ignore the new AMD RX 6750 XT and RX 6400 (which are hard to find anyway), the average drop was 12%.

Tom’s Hardware suggests reselling these cards, in part, due to the sharp drop in the value of the cryptocurrency. With the collapse of the cryptocurrency and the increase in energy prices, miners are giving up and trying to recover some of the money they lost buying equipment before anyone else sells their GPUs at a lower price. By the way Bitcoin, Down from about $32,000 to around $21,000 in the past few weeks while the price of Ethereum is around $1,100, down from $1,900. Keep in mind that the GPUs used may be cumbersome scraps used by crypto miners, and there may not be much life left in them.

Either way, the result is affordable GPUs for gamers who have been sidelined for the past couple of years as supply chain problems and speculators have made it nearly impossible to buy a graphics card and even harder to find at a reasonable price. As Tom’s Hardware points out, the RTX 3080 cost over $1,000 just a few months ago; You can now find one for Around $640, or in one particular deal, $418 when you buy six.

So do you have to Go out and buy a GPU now ? not exactly. slated to launch nvidia RTX 40 . series cards Later this year while AMD will compete with the RX 7000 GPUs. These will undoubtedly deliver significant performance gains over the outgoing cards, but the real question is whether there will be enough stock — and enough competitive pricing — to make them worthwhile upgrades over the next generation. The current one is now affordable.