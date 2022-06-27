New AirPods Pro may gain fitness features, fast USB-C charging

Almost three years waiting to follow for 2019 AirPods Pro It might end soon, and we already have a file good idea about what they will bring. Thanks New report from 52audioMaybe a whole picture of the new earbuds has come out.

In a lengthy article published this weekend, the site says the new AirPods Pro will feature an upgraded version of the H1 chip that supports “self-adaptive active noise cancellation,” along with improved Find My, heart rate measurement, and a massively modified USB-C case. Charging, hearing aid function.

The heart rate feature, which is said to “collect and analyze the wearer’s inner ear data,” will be the first health-related sensor for Apple’s earbuds. The sensors may also be able to measure body temperature, but the site says this is unconfirmed. A similar sensor is Apple Watch Series 8 rumored.

Oddly enough, the site notes that the overall design looks a lot like the 2019 model, with some cues from last year’s AirPods 3. From the flush design sitting in the ear, style Beats Fit Pro.

The second generation of AirPods Pro could get an upgraded charging case. 52 votes

According to 52audio, the charging case could be the biggest upgrade for the AirPods Pro. In addition to the main charging port, which will likely switch from Lightning to USB-C and bring faster charging, there will be a small speaker to boost Find My support and a hearing mic connection, although it’s unclear how the hearing aid feature will work.

Frequently released site New AirPods Model Pictures Before anyone else, it is currently ranked as 83.3 percent accurate Apple Track. He doesn’t mention or describe (even anonymously) any sources for this latest revelation, so it’s not clear where the site got its information from.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro headphones are expected to arrive in the fall along with headphones iPhone 14 And nearly twenty New Apple products. You can keep up with the latest leaks and speculations with our website AirPods Pro 2 Super guide.