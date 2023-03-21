‘never seen anything like it’

lifestyle

March 20, 2023 | 6:43 p.m

A ‘solar tornado’ measuring 14 times the height of Earth has been captured tearing through the sun’s surface in stunning new video. The giant whirlpool, made up of plasma and heat, was spotted by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on Friday before dispersing the next day.

Stunning footage of a solar hurricane nearly 10 times the height of sky watchers on the ground over the weekend.

“I spent 3 hours yesterday with a solar telescope pointing at something high up like Hurricane y” Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy he wrote in a tweet posted on Saturday.

“This plume of plasma 14 planets high was raining moon-sized clumps of glowing material onto the sun. I can’t imagine a place more hellish.”

The Arizona Astrophotographer accompanied his tweet with stunning video of the hurricane, which rippled more than 74,500 miles into space.

McCarthy’s perfectionism appears to have deleted the passage afterward I apologize for being a “glitch”, We pledge to publish clearer, high-resolution content in the near future.

Meanwhile, another astrophotographer, Apollo Lasky, also captured the amazing moment that was shared on social media. “I’ve never seen anything like this in all my years of sun-watching,” Lasky gushed.

It is estimated that the hurricane was moving across the Sun at a whopping 310,000 miles per hour, and would have reached a temperature of about 450,000 degrees Fahrenheit – much hotter than the surface temperature of the Sun, which is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twitter users were horrified to see the stunned McCarthy before she was pulled from the site one exclaims“,” How wonderful and wonderful our Universe is!

last Simply mentioned“magnificence!”

Solar hurricanes are associated with solar eruptions, which arise from the turbulent interaction of magnetic field lines on the sun’s surface, releasing clouds of plasma as they rotate.

Despite their enormous size and intensity, solar hurricanes are not uncommon, occurring several times a year.

In June of last year, another solar hurricane was spotted on the sun, though it was much smaller at 12,000 miles across — about one-sixth the size of the hurricane imaged last weekend.





