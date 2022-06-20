Nets, Keri Irving in Dead End; The latest in Miles Bridges; NBA Draft Notes

with the NBA A draft three days away and free agency around the corner, trade talks, engagements and chases for all 30 teams started in earnest. Across the league, key free agents — and potential free agents — are being monitored: Chicago‘s Zach LavigneAnd the Washington‘s Bradley BellAnd the Philadelphia‘s James HardenAnd the Phoenix‘s Dender EatonAnd the Charlotte‘s Miles BridgesAnd the Dallas” Galen BronsonAnd the Portland‘s Forever Simmons and more.

But one of the most anticipated cases of free agency is that of Brooklyn Keri Irving, who has a June 29 deadline on the $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season. However, multiple sources say the athlete That conversations about Irving’s future have become stagnant between him and Networks. Those sources said that an impasse currently exists between the parties is paving the way for all seven stars to consider the open market.

Irving joined the net with Kevin Durant In the summer of 2019, though, Durant missed their first season together as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Irving made the All-Star Team in 2020-21 and helped lead the franchise to the Eastern Conference semi-finals alongside Durant and James Harden before an ankle injury in the series against dollars. After last season, in which he made just 29 appearances and missed most of the season’s home games due to his decision not to comply with New York City state vaccinations, Irving has made it clear that he intends to return to the net in the summer and continue. To build with Durant and newcomer Ben Simmons. He averaged 27.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game and made 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts in three seasons with Brooklyn, but appeared in 103 of 216 regular season games.

Irving said on April 25 after the Nets swept the season at the end of the season Celtics In the first round of the Eastern qualifiers.

Nearly two months later, it appears both sides have serious work to do in order to find a solution that brings Irving back to Brooklyn and his Durant co-star, contracted to the Nets until 2025-26. Several teams in the league have kept a close eye on the situation, questioning the future of Irving and Brooklyn.

The LakersAnd the nicks And the clippers He is expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere, according to multiple sources the athlete.

For the Lakers, the likely path to Irving’s acquisition – and his reunion with him LeBron James – Irving would be chosen to facilitate the trade, because the Lakers could realistically not make room for a signature on themselves, and signing and trading would result in a cap, making Irving more difficult to get. If Irving agrees to join, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would have to meet the salary matching rules of the collective bargaining agreement, meaning that if Irving $36.6 million was the only incoming salary, he could send the Lakers $29.3 million to $45.8 million to the Nets and/or a third party in a legal transaction.

For Knicks, Irving’s likely acquisition path depends on what the Nets prioritize. New York even has a salary cap for 2022-23 so it can make enough room for Irving to sign the maximum contract by dumping salaries like Evan FournierAnd the Alec BurksAnd the Nerlence Noel And the Kimba Walker. But the Knicks could also offer some or all of those players to the Nets or a third team in a potential signing and trading process.

For the Clippers, a potential path to acquiring Irving would require him to sign up, as they significantly cross both the luxury tax streak and the 2022-23 hardcover. To meet the salary match, the Clippers will need to send between $29.3 million and $45.8 million to the Nets and/or a third team if Irving is the only salary heading their way. The Clippers scenario is less complicated than the Lakers, with the Clippers having a string of players earning $11 million to $17 million working with them. For example, two or three of Norman PowellMarcus Morris, Luke Kennard And the Reggie Jackson Exit meets CBA trade rules, and they also have a group of young players like Terrence Man Or Brandon Boston who can help sweeten the deal.

Irving’s potential departure would be incredibly detrimental to Networks due to their limited ability to replace him and his salary slot should Irving sign elsewhere as a free agent. The most likely course of any departure would be via signature and trade. Brooklyn owes $111 million to six players in 2022-23, Irving doesn’t include it, so filling the list with minimum salaries would put net salaries above the expected $122 million salary cap for next season. If it were Irving Bolts, Brooklyn’s strongest route to adding talent would be the complete exception of $10.3 million. Irving is also eligible for a new deal by exercising his player option and extending his contract from there, which could give him a starting salary of $45.2 million for 2023-24.

For the Nets, the fate of Irving’s free agency is one to watch as the NBA draft and free agency approach.

More NBA news and notes

Atlanta Hawks

Free Hawks Agent Guard Lou Williams His agent, Wallace Brother, says he intends to continue his football career. “(Williams) is not seeking retirement, and I will be proactive in speaking to teams during free agency,” Brother said. Williams, the 17-year-old veteran, averaged 6.3 points and 14.3 minutes per game over 56 games last season.

Charlotte Hornets

Rival executives expect Hornets’ restricted free agent Miles Bridges to request a maximum – or close to – cap deal in July, and sources said there is reluctance from Charlotte to match a maximum sheet. Bridges had a breakthrough season in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In the league that saw wings like Golden State‘s Andrew Wiggins Boston Jason Tatum And the Jaylyn Brown With game-changing effects on the run to the NBA Finals, Bridges’ two-way ability on the wing has become incredibly valuable toward winning.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Restricted Free Agent Colin Sexton Sources said that he was acquitted of full basketball activities. Sexton underwent surgery in November to repair a meniscus tear and made a full recovery on the eve of entering free agency. Competing executives believe Sexton’s market could reach the $20 million per year range.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered around Malcolm Brogdon And the Miles TurnerThe sources said. Sources said the Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, who are armed with Numbers 10 and 11 respectively. Those sources said Hornets had expressed interest in Turner. However, Indiana, who took the #6 pick in the draft, could choose to continue retooling its veteran core rather than completely rebuilding around the young players.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves discuss deals around veteran centers, including the Atlanta Center Clint CapellaThe sources said.

Sacramento Kings

Sources said the Kings became more comfortable drafting in fourth place in Thursday’s draft and described the heavy price tag for teams behind them in the lottery trying to trade in. Sacramento General Manager Monte McNair has been in talks about the Hawks’ forward John Collins – Among the plethora of other players produced in the market – but none of the #4 pick were involved in the Collins-focused discussions, and McNair will ultimately make the decision on the choice, according to sources.

Utah Jazz

Sources said the jazz band is scheduling a second interview with nearly all 15 trained candidates as the next step in the process.

The top 15 nominees are: Knicks assistant Jonny Bryant. current assistant Alex Jensen; The current assistant to Lamar Skeeter. wild birds Assistant Adrian Griffin. Will Hardy, Celtics assistant; Bucks assistant Charles Lee; the heat assistant Chris Quinn; Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney; Celtics assistant Joe Mazola; pistons assistant Jerome Allen; 76ers assistant Sam Cassel; Suns assistant Kevin Young; Jason Terry, Technical Director of the J. former Lakers coach Frank Vogel; and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

Draft Notes

• Jabari Smith of Auburn, who worked and met witchcraft (No. 1) and thunder (#2) During the preraft process, it is a default lock to go in the first two positions in the draft. He is still the favorite to take first place.

• Shaydon Sharp of Kentucky is the mystery man in the NBA draft. Sharpe is a highly anticipated lottery pick, and sources say he’s done vigorous team drills like three-on-three and four-on-four scrimmages to show his ability to teams that haven’t seen him play organized basketball for the past year or two. Instead of doing individual drills, Sharpe sought to compete, working in teams between draft ranges for numbers 1 through 13.

• G League Ignite’s Michael Foster will end up working for 15 teams, with his 6-foot-9 build and next-level expected versatility making him a candidate to be a sleepwalker. In 13 games last season, Foster averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

(Photo: Winslow Townson/USA Today)