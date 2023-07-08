Netflix Subscription Plans Explained: How Much Do They Cost?

Since 2007, Netflix has been one of the biggest players in the world of streaming and has brought the world amazing shows and movies like Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Squid Game, Glass Onion, and many more.

It may seem like everyone has Netflix, but things have changed quite a bit since the streaming device announced it Suppress people who share their accounts with people outside their homes . It is also true that there too much Other streaming options these days that many people need to pick and choose which one to subscribe to so that they can avoid a dreadful monthly bill.

So, whether you’re thinking of subscribing to Netflix for the first time, want to go back to watching a certain show or movie, need to finally get your own account after sharing one for years and years, or something else, this guide will let you know everything you need about Netflix plans to help make this decision as easy as possible for you.

As of July 2023, Netflix has four plans – Standard with ads, Basic, Standard and Premium – each plan has its own advantages and disadvantages in terms of features and price, and we’ll break down each below, first in a quick Netflix bulleted list and then in a more detailed version us below.

Netflix Plans and Pricing (As of July 2023)

Standard with ads – $6.99 per month

Unlimited ad-supported mobile games available, except for some movies and TV shows

Watch on two supported devices simultaneously

Watch in Full HD

Basic – $9.99 per month

Ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games

Watch on one supported device at a time

Watch in HD

Download to one supported device at a time

Standard – $15.49 per month

Ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games

Watch on two supported devices simultaneously

Watch in Full HD

Download on two supported devices simultaneously

Option to add one additional member who does not live with you ($7.99 per month)

Premium – $19.99 per month

Ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games

Watch on 4 supported devices simultaneously

Watch in Ultra HD

Download on 6 supported devices simultaneously

Option to add up to 2 additional members who do not live with you ($7.99 per month per user)

Spatial audio for Netflix

Standard with ads – $6.99 per month

The lowest-priced Standard with Ads plan has been the one that’s been asked for for many years, and Netflix finally released it on November 3, 2022, in the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

Standard with Ads costs $6.99 per month and is an ad-supported plan that includes “all but a few movies and TV shows” and unlimited mobile games like Oxenfree and Spiritfarer. It also allows subscribers to watch in two Supported devices simultaneously, which means you can watch two different shows (or the same show!) on two different devices, which is especially useful if you live with other people.

Subscribers to this plan will be able to stream their content in 1080p (Full HD), which is an increase from the 720p (HD) offered on the Basic plan.

Basic – $9.99 per month

The basic plan is in some ways worse than the standard plan with ads and in some ways better. At $9.99 per month, it’s a bit more expensive, but that gives you the option to download shows and movies to one device at a time. Moreover, there are no restrictions on what you can watch and you will have access to the entire Netflix library without any ads.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of trade-offs, including that you can only watch Netflix on one device at a time and that the stream you’ll receive on that device will only be able to go up to 720p (HD).

Standard – $15.49 per month

The Standard plan is Netflix’s most popular because it offers the best options for those who live in multi-person homes and want to watch their content in higher definition.

While it does come with a hefty price hike of $5.50 per month over the Basic plan, it does offer some significant upgrades that make it worth a look. First, it includes ad-free access to all Netflix content, and Standard plan subscribers will be able to stream that content in up to 1080p (Full HD). Sure, it’s not the 4K resolution offered on the highest plan, but 1080p is good enough for a lot of people who don’t necessarily care much about the technology behind streams and just want content that looks good, which it does at 1080p. !

The Standard plan also allows subscribers to watch Netflix on two devices simultaneously and download content to two of those devices simultaneously. This tier also allows you to add a single member who lives outside your home at $7.99 per month, which is a good option now that Netflix is ​​cracking down on account sharing. This is very useful, especially if you have family members or friends who don’t live with you that you support or you simply want to give them the gift of Netflix.

It is also important to note that the members you invite outside your home will use their own Netflix account and password, you only need to pay to allow them to use it.

Premium – $19.99 per month

The Premium plan is the most expensive tier of Netflix and offers all the best features that a streaming device has to offer. Besides giving subscribers access to the entire Netflix library, it allows them to watch content in up to 4K (Ultra HD), which is great for those with the latest and greatest TVs.

The Premium plan also allows up to four devices to watch Netflix simultaneously, which is useful for those who live with large families or a group of friends. It also has the advantage of allowing you to download Netflix content on up to six devices simultaneously, which means four people can watch Netflix simultaneously and two more can watch the downloaded content without anyone getting any errors or being fired.

One of the other biggest selling points of the Premium plan is spatial audio Netflix, Which, according to Netflix, “improves audio without the need for surround speakers or home theater equipment.” Think of spatial audio as a kind of 3D audio that makes it appear in more precise locations and not just from the left or right stereo channels.

Finally, you have the option to add up to two additional members who do not live with you for $7.99 per month per user.

