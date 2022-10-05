October 5, 2022

Netflix is ​​still bragging about how popular Dahmer is — Monster

picture: Netflix

The controversy is damned…or perhaps celebrated, at least on Netflix HQ, because the streaming service Still talking about how popular Dahmer – The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story he is. Yes, despite the terrible name, a strange move to mark it Example of LGBTQ representationand the fact that the families of Dahmer’s real-life victims He doesn’t have to have an opinion Netflix still has a say in making their stories endlessly dramatic and mythological Dahmer – the beast It is one of his biggest original shows ever.

As I mentioned LimitNetflix says the show was watched for nearly 300 million hours in its second week, a record that only two halves of the world have surpassed. Weird thingsSeason 4 – the first part was watched for 301 million hours in a week, and the second part was watched for 335 million hours. And if you’re wondering why we’re talking about the hours we spend watching shows, which seem like something only a bot cares about, it’s because that’s how Netflix calculates this stuff and all this information just comes from Netflix.

Using “hours watched” as a metric also removes any question about quality or whether or not viewers are really interested in what they’re watching, as it could be 100 million people who turned off the show after a few hours because they didn’t want to stick with it. Tracking Netflix viewership at all is better than not sharing any numbers like this publicly, but it seems to indicate controversies – like the following ones Dahmer – The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story—It does not affect or effectively boost Netflix viewership at all. But of course Netflix won’t say “You might not be watching this, it has some issues”, so whatever.

