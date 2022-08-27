Netflix cancels Resident Evil series after first season

Deadline revealed a Netflix live show vampire The series was dropped after its first season. Broadcast service will Not To order a second season of Capcom’s popular action and horror movie series.

Despite debuting in the top ten on Netflix, Resident Evil exited the most-watched show after just three weeks. Critics gave it 55% on Rotton Tomatoes and the audience score was 27%. in Our own review here on Nintendo LifeWe called the series “another mistake in the world of live-action adaptations.”

“In an effort to please both newcomers and old fans, it doesn’t really stick with the relegation at all. The reconnects to iconic moments from the games are certainly great for veterans, but do little more than muddy the waters for newcomers to the franchise. On the flip side, the The show’s insistence on moving away from the games’ blanket narrative means that veterans will walk away from that sense of lost and confused, frankly.”



This isn’t the first time Netflix has canceled a live adaptation based on a popular series after one season, and it probably won’t be the last.

