Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters launches January 24, 2023 in the West

Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters will launch for PlayStation 5And the Playstation 4And the computer Across steam On January 24, 2023 in North America and Europe, publisher Idea Factory International announced.

Standard Edition pre-orders are now available at select retailers. A limited edition is also available for pre-order via IFI Online Store for $104.99.

A deluxe digital edition will also be available. It includes:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 Deluxe Digital Edition copy of the game Swimwear Set (Digital Deluxe Exclusive) digital art book Original sound (nine tracks) Avatars (four Avatars)

Digital Deluxe Edition for PC copy of the game Swimwear Set (Digital Deluxe Exclusive) digital art book Original soundtrack (nine tracks) + art soundtrack Five wallpapers for PC 13 Live Wallpapers One feature for PC



Here is an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International:

Around While the gods were responding to a distress call from the faraway continent for PCs, Nijpjer and the other candidates were sent to investigate an abandoned laboratory. There they found the "Ashen Goddess" who trapped them in a deep sleep capsule. By the time they woke up, two years had already passed. The latest smartphone, 'rPhone', dominates the market. Neptune has been missing since its mission on the PC continent, and in the absence of its deities and candidate, Neptune has been devastated by a strange new phenomenon, the Trendi outbreak. Suddenly finding herself deprived of home and family, Kneebager falls into a deep depression. This is a story about finding hope in the midst of despair and the rebirth of a goddess in the aftermath of destruction. Feature guides CCC Combo Maker! – As you make your way around the lands of Gamindustri, you will encounter many enemies – it's time to fight! Use combos and chain your attacks together in real time. Dominate the battlefield in a unique tactical way a job Battle system!

Get the Planeptune look Throughout the game, you'll discover fun accessories to decorate and customize your party members. After completing the game for the first time, you can show off your style in the new photo mode! You will also unlock two brand new characters created by legendary game developers – Higurashi from Ryukishi07 and Shanghai Alice from ZUN!

Do you hear the people sing? – In the wake of the devastation caused by the Trendi phenomenon, the vast majority of the population has switched to rPhone for all lifestyles, including communication. On your journey, connect to the Chirper Social Network to take on a variety of side quests posed by those in need and earn special rewards!

Match game 23 – On the battlefield, you can have three party members at one time. Match your team members with a partner to increase basic stats and rewards. The stronger the bond, the better the reward!

