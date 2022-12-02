Neon White finally comes to PlayStation on December 13th

picture : Neon White

Neon White One of the more pleasant surprises of 2022 was when it landed earlier this year, and somehow managed to blend in. Old school shooter games with fast running, card game and personal social networking. Now, after they’ve been out since June on other platforms, PlayStation owners will finally be able to play the game.

Having originally been released on PC and Switch, Neon White will be released on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on December 13th. And while the PS4 version will be a fairly straight port, the PS5 version will benefit from superior hardware to bring it along. Things like running in 120 Hz static f Using SSD drives to speed up loading times (which will make a big difference when you need to restart a level for the 97th time).

Most interestingly, though, and in a move that sets the PS5 version apart from all others, is that it will use the controller’s adaptive triggers. As director Ben Esposito says playstation b register:

Neon White also takes advantage of PS5’s adaptive triggers to make each Soul Card look unique when launched as well as when discarded. Tactile touch controls provide an additional level of feedback on top of that. You’ll feel it when you’re moving faster on the water and you’ll get accurate confirmation when you successfully snipe a distant demon. Our goal was not just to make you feel good, but to develop a sixth sense. To turn you into a sprinting freak.

Our impressions of the game go back in June He pretty much summed up the game’s appeal:

I’ve spent the last few days trying to figure out why this weird jumble of items clicks, and I think I have it. last summer during Neon WhiteInitial marketing push, Esposito tell meThe energy that runs this game is teenage energy. That’s what I thought was the coolest thing ever as a teenager inspired by, like, Y2K anime and matrix And all that stuff.” Now that the game is actually in my hands, that spirit is clearly visible — right down to the anime-inspired intro.