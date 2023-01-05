Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo sure feels like a Gran Turismo movie

And therefore This What Gran Turismo is really about. the first Gran Turismo The teaser shows sleek cars and ripped corners straight from the game franchise, all from a lens District 9 Director Neil Blomkamp. Blomkamp helped introduce the short video during Sony’s CES 2023 show, where executives played out their plans to adapt more game franchises to film and television. Gran Turismo It is set to hit theaters on August 11th.

The movie is based on a true story, apparently – it follows a teenage girl Gran Turismo A player who uses his cool gaming skills to become a racing car driver in the real world. He plays teenager Archie Madekwe (Simon Who Midsmar), and the film also stars David Harbor (Weird things), Orlando Bloom (early 2000s) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

The Gran Turismo movie has spent some time in development hell – just like the video game series themselves, which contain reputation for delay. A version of the movie was scrapped entirely in 2018 after spending five years in development, and Blomkamp was it The second director to be attached to the Gran Turismo project. However, things have moved quickly since development on the current film began in May 2022, with filming wrapping up by December.

Gran Turismo isn’t the only game movie crossover project in the works at Sony. There’s an entire HBO series based on The Last of Us premiering Jan. 15, a Twisted Metal show heading into Peacock, and a movie based on Ghost of Tsushima will come later.