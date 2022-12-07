Neil Diamond made a surprise Broadway opening five years after he retired due to Parkinson’s disease

Neil Diamond surprised the audience on the opening night of “Beautiful Noises, Neil Diamond Musical” with an impromptu performance of “Sweet Caroline”.

81 years old music icon He led theatergoers in a single from 1969’s Megahit during a curtain call at New York City’s Broadhurst Theater Sunday night.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but Neil Diamond, who retired from performing five years ago due to Parkinson’s disease, had his Broadway show open and on opening night he did this,” The social media user tweeted Along with a clip of Diamond’s performance on the show.

In the clip, the Grammy winner holds a microphone as he stands in a box seat alongside his wife, Katie McNeil.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause when Diamond began singing the classic tune as the crowd joined in the famous chorus.

The musical’s official Instagram page also shared a video of Diamond’s performance with the caption, “Welcome to Broadway @neildiamond! We feel so good! So good! So good!”

The New York City native last performed on New Year’s Eve in Times Square at the end of 2017. Three weeks later, Proclaimed rock legend He was retiring from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Written by Anthony McCarten and produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, “A Beautiful Noise” is based on Diamond’s life and music career.

Diamond and McNeil walked the red carpet before the show’s opening night and were greeted with a standing ovation as they entered the stage.

The couple met up with the cast membersand the behind-the-scenes cast and creative team, including director Michael Mayer; Will Swenson and Marc Jacoby, both playing Diamond; Robyn Horder, who portrays Diamond’s second wife Marcia Murphy; and Linda Powell, who plays the Doctor.

Diamond revealed his retirement in January 2018, just days before his 77th birthday. the singer He also announced the cancellation of concert dates for the final leg of his 50th Anniversary World Tour.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my arrest from a concert tour,” he wrote in a statement posted on his official website.

“I have had the honor of presenting my performances to the public for the past 50 years. My sincere apologies to everyone who bought tickets and was planning to come to the upcoming performances.

“I plan to stay active in writing, recording, and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks go out to my loyal and loyal fans all over the world. You will always be greatly appreciated for your support and encouragement. It’s been a very good, very good, very good ‘thank you’ journey.”

The “I’m a Believer” hitmaker He has made little public appearance since announcing his retirement. However, he joined Swenson to perform “Sweet Caroline” in June during a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

The duo’s performance came two days before “A Beautiful Noise” began its four-week run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theater on June 21.