Neil deGrasse Tyson makes shocking claim about ET: ‘Steven Spielberg told me’

astrophysicist join Thursday where it dawned He has some little-known knowledge: This is very similar to Groot, and of course Baby Groot from And the Not an animal, but a sentient plant.

“Oh, by the way,” said DeGrasse Tyson, “did you know that ET was a sentient plant and not an animal?” “ET’s a factory?” Colbert replied. “Ignite the light of your heart. He has a heart.” DeGrasse Tyson replied, “Okay, okay, so just give him a heart so you can relate to him. But it was a plant.”

According to DeGrasse Tyson, he obtained this information from a fairly reliable source.

“How do you know it’s a plant?” Colbert asked. “Do you remember that ET will touch the plants and they will grow again?” asked DeGrasse Tyson. “This is not a coincidence.” When asked how he knows, DeGrasse Tyson replied, “ He told me in my office.”

Viewers didn’t know what to think.

What sparked the talk about ET in the first place was a long, lively outcry by deGrasse Tyson about the possibility of extraterrestrials that are, in fact, sentient plants, and what they might think if they saw the vegetation that humans consume on Earth. This leaves Colbert with just one question.

“To come up with the idea of ​​sentient plants, have you smoked any little plants?” Colbert said.

