Nebraska Cornhuskers firefighter coach Scott Frost after starting season 1-2

Nebraska sacked coach Scott Frost on Sunday, a day after losing 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern in what has become an untenable situation for the Huskers.

Nebraska (1-2) was a three-point favorite.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him that we are making a leadership change for our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program as quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate Nebraska Athletics Vice President Trev Alberts said In a statement “his work and dedication”.

The school register win pct. Rutgers 13-35 .271 Nebraska 16-31 .340 Illinois 19-29 .396 Maryland 19-25 .432 – ESPN stats and info

Assistant coach Mickey Joseph will take charge for the remainder of the season. Nebraska hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Frost came home to coach his alma mater in 2018 after two seasons at the UCF, including an undefeated run in 2017.

But Frost was never able to operate the mummies. Alberts made a surprising move last November when he announced he would bring Frost back after what turned out to be a 3-9 season. Frost fired four offensive assistants, lowered his salary from $5 million to $4 million, and agreed to cut the buyout from $15 million to $7.5 million on October 1.

There was no immediate news on Sunday of a negotiated settlement.

After Alberts gave him another chance to head into the season to change the course of the program, Nebraska started the year with a disappointing loss to Northwestern. The loss to South Georgia added to the problems.

Frost finished his coaching career in Nebraska with a 16-31 score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.