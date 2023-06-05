June 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Nearly half a million people took part in anti-government demonstrations in Warsaw

Arzu 25 mins ago 2 min read

June 4, 2023 – 10:37 pm

Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends an anti-government rally to mark the 34th anniversary of the first post-communist democratic elections in Warsaw, June 4, 2023. According to the organizers, half a million people participated in the demonstration. Masses of people also took to the streets in other Polish cities – Photo: AFP / Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto

Orsolya Kaiser

Around 500,000 people took part in the Warsaw demonstration organized against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. Politics. Many carried anti-government banners and others carried red and white flags for the demonstration, which marked the 34th anniversary of Poland’s first independent post-communist elections.

The demonstration was led by former Polish Prime Minister and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who is currently the head of the Civic Platform (PO) party and is trying to defeat PiS in the upcoming elections.

It was one of Poland’s largest political demonstrations, coming days after Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a controversial law establishing a commission to investigate Russian influence. The commission will have wide-ranging powers, including a ten-year ban from holding public office found to have made political decisions under Russian influence. According to the Polish opposition, the group will use its sanctions to remove Tusk from the political scene.

After criticism from Poland and the United States and the European Union, President Duda is arguing that the group’s rights and powers should be limited, but this would require another parliamentary vote.

Close elections are expected in Poland in the fall, with Tusk’s Civic Platform currently trailing PiS, according to a poll by Politico. However, the ruling party did not have enough support to secure a majority in parliament after the election.

See also  More artillery strikes, Russian commanders replaced - our war news on Thursday

Follow us on Facebook too!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Russia is fighting, Ukrainian saboteurs have infiltrated

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The infighting between the Russians’ aides – abroad – is getting more and more intense

16 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

This is how KFOR soldiers experienced the riots – an exclusive interview from Kosovo

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Nearly half a million people took part in anti-government demonstrations in Warsaw

25 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Asian markets rose after Biden signed the debt ceiling bill, and oil prices rose after the OPEC + cuts

27 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Barry Newman – best known for his roles in Vanishing Point and Petrocelli

29 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The latest Webb telescope images give a look at stars born in the constellation Virgo

35 mins ago Izer