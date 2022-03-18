NCAA March Madness: Michigan knocks out Colorado

As a member of Michigan’s popular Fab Five urged the Wolverines from the stands at Ginbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, another member coached the team in the 32nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jalen Rose flexed, screamed and raised his arms the entire time as Michigan coach Joan Howard, Rose’s former teammate who reached back-to-back NCAA Championship games in the early 1990s, led the 11th-seeded Wolverines to a 75-63 victory over the No. 6 Colorado State seed. The Wolverines (18-14) will face No. 3 Tennessee, who defeated No. 14 Longwood, 88-56, in the Southern Regional Round of 32 games on Saturday.

Howard has been training for only his second game since serving a five-game suspension at the close of the regular season, a punishment for his The Wisconsin assistant was slapped in the head After a match on February 20. Michigan lost to Indiana in its first Big Ten match last week.

Michigan’s win means that for the sixth consecutive championship, She broke the No. 11 ranked No. 6 ranked, although odds-makers favored Wolverine anyway. Michigan, which peaked at number four in an Associated Press poll early in the regular season, has won at least one game in six consecutive championships.

Wolverine fell by as much as 15 points in the first half, missing all seven of their shots from behind the arc, but came back in the second half, beating the Rams, 46-27. Michigan shot 4 to 7 from deep in the second half.

Asked during a TV interview what he told his players at halftime, Howard said: “Go back to our habits. Defensively, we have to do a better job against this 3-point streak. We also have to take our time. We’ve given them a lot of possessions, nine spins.” , and in general they speeded us up. What was our meat and potatoes was our inner game, and our men rose up together, led by Hunter Dickinson.”

Dickinson, the Michigan sophomore at 7-foot-1, finished with 21 points and six rebounds as the Wolverines beat the Rams 34-16 in the paint. Graduate student guard Eli Brooks added 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, including a jump to give Michigan 70-60 with less than two minutes remaining.