NBC’s Magnum PI ends with season 5 – Deadline

Exclusive: magnum bAn enforcement delay at NBC is coming to an end. The network chose not to order additional episodes after the 20-episode fifth season, which was picked up last year.

NBC is expected to launch a major campaign for the remaining 10 episodes, marketing them as the series’ final chapter.

The reboot starring Jay Hernandez wasn’t in need of a renewal decision at NBC’s primetime last month because the 20-episode fifth season has been split into two parts, with the first half airing midseason and the second half slated for the 2024 season (or before that, depending on the effect from the WGA strike.)

However, the options on the cast arrive on June 30th, now forcing the issue. NBC had three scenarios, picking up a sixth season, extending options on the cast or firing the actors and ending the series. The networks were very conservative with pickups amidst the writers’ strike since it was unclear when the scripted series could go into production, so an early renewal seemed unlikely.

With the 2023-24 season already taken care of with a 10-episode second part of Season 5, NBC won’t have to make the decision to renew Season 6 on magnum b Up to a year from now, which results in a lengthy suspension on a cast.

magnum b Cheated death once. After CBS canceled the reboot last year, major studio Universal Television has found a new home for the drama at sister network NBC. This is not likely to happen again unless there is a streaming device like Netflix, which has found success with fellow NBC series He appearsturns in.

Complex broadcast rights for the program may be an obstacle – magnum b. Available in season on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, with previous seasons on Paramount+, CBS Broadcasting’s sibling and co-producer of the series, CBS Studios.

The drama, which did well on CBS before its cancellation, is still finding its strength. magnum bViewership for the fifth season was on par with some NBC scripted series, which have been renewed for the following season.

The show also continues to enjoy an ardent fan following magnum b Trending again this week, with no new episodes.

in addition to, magnum b is a rectangular title in the Universal TV library. It is also a rare radio drama with a Latina heroine.

Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill also star alongside Hernandez. Showrunner Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, and John Fox serve as executive producers. The series is a co-production between Universal TV and CBS Studios, which have separate rights, with Universal TV handling international sales and CBS handling off-network domestic sales.

A reboot of the 1980s drama written by Donald P. Bellisario and Glenn A. Larson and starring Tom Selleck, magnum b It follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL who solves crimes in Hawaii after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills.