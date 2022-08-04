August 4, 2022

NBC moves Days of Our Lives behind the Peacock Wall after 57 years of free TV broadcast

The long-running TV series on NBC days of our life He will leave broadcast television after 57 years to broadcast exclusively on Peacock, The network announced on Wednesday. The change means that fans who were previously able to watch the show for free on stream will now have to pay for the streaming service to see what happens next in the show’s fictional town of Salem. New episodes of days of our life It will start on September 12th.

“With a large percentage of days of our life Audiences are already watching digital, and this move enables us to build a loyal audience base for the show on broadcast while at the same time boosting the network’s daytime offering with a live and expedited programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Press release.

The change brings another protagonist from broadcast TV programming exclusively to broadcasting. In April, Disney announced that it would be attending Dancing with the stars to Disney PlusIt was just said on Wednesday that season 31 It will premiere on September 19th. NBC actually debuted two seasons of a days of our life Spinoff titled Beyond Salem on the peacock.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, the edgemain company.

