March 5, 2022

NBA DFS, 2022: Top FanDuel, DraftKings Championship Picks, March 4th tip from the daily Fantasy pro

Before assigning your NBA DFS squads to sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Friday, March 4th, you have to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career earnings. He is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as matches, statistical trends, and injuries.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create perfect squads that he only shares on SportsLine. It is a must-play for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure listed Celtics forward Jason Tatum as one of his top picks in the NBA for both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum finished as the second best striker in DraftKings and the player with the highest score for his position in FanDuel. In Boston’s win over Memphis, he scored 37 points with six rebounds and five assists to return 52 points over the Draft Kings and 48.7 points over FanDuel. Anyone who included him in their formation was on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure’s top picks for Friday’s NBA DFS is Thunder Center Isaiah Roby, listed at $4,600 at DraftKings and $6,500 at FanDuel. Another part of McClure’s perfect NBA DFS strategy involves preparing Suns guard Cameron Payne rosters ($4,800 on DraftKings, $5,000 on FanDuel). With Paul and Booker on the shelf, Payne becomes the Suns backyard’s number one choice. Payne returned to action on Wednesday after sustaining an injury, having left 15 games with a wrist injury.

McClure is also targeting a player who might be off to get huge numbers on Friday! That choice could be the difference between winning tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing! You absolutely need to know who it is before locking any lineup.

What are Friday’s top NBA DFS picks? And which player should be listed? … Join SportsLine now to see DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks, player kits and player kits for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in on BIG on the NBA DFS!

