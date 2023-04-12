Navalny is back in solitary confinement, and according to his lawyer, he continues to be poisoned in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is back in solitary confinement, where he has endured “hellish conditions” – Reuters reported.

Politician He wrote about it on Twitter, after he was released from solitary confinement on Friday, he was taken back on Monday and will spend another 15 days there. All of this comes after his organization released a report over the weekend that the federal prison operator bought overpriced cabbage and pocketed the difference.

“That’s why, the very next day, after my colleagues made public the investigation of these funny cabbage stories, they put me in a cell, immediately began to give me a work cell with a sewing machine, and changed my daily routine, changing it. From hell to the most hell,” he wrote. Among other things, according to his claim, he was not allowed to buy food for himself with the money he earns in prison.

Navalny’s lawyer wrote on Twitter that an ambulance had to be called for the man on Friday night as his condition worsened. In the last 15 days of solitary confinement, he has lost eight kilos. Euronews writes.

According to Vakim Kobze, Navalny “suffers from an unknown disease for which no one is treating”, and it is also possible that the man continues to poison himself in prison.

The lawyer is demanding a toxicology and radiology test to see if he wants to poison the opposition leader again – this time more slowly, less clearly.

In 2015, Navalny was given a three-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence in the so-called Yves Rocher case, which we wrote about in detail here, and he had to report to the police twice a week. However, in August 2020, he poisoned the novices, after which he recovered in Germany. According to the prosecutor’s office, he did not show up at the police station at the specified time, but he had failed to show up several times before, so they decided to change the suspended sentence to a suspended sentence. After recovering in Berlin and returning to Russia, he was imprisoned. He was originally given two-and-a-half years, but received an additional nine years for fraud and contempt of court. Vladimir Putin had also previously said there was no guarantee Navalny would get out of prison alive.

Navalny is held in a prison camp 250 kilometers from Moscow, and we wrote here and here about his daily life in a prison notorious for torture.