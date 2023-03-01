Nature has reclaimed the Korean Demilitarized Zone

The zone between North and South Korea has been sparsely populated for decades.

The Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea is one of the most dangerous places in the world for human eyes. The level of human activity in the region is very low and this has a positive effect on the flora and fauna of the region. To mark 70 years since the end of a bitter war between the two countries, new images of local wildlife have been released. Business Insider.

The nearly 240 km long buffer zone is bordered by fences and minefields, and crossing it is life-threatening. At the same time, as people moved away, the area’s biodiversity has increased in recent decades, as recently described by Google Arts & Culture. Records were made of 1,450 square kilometers untouched for decades, images Check them out here.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone demonstrates that if humans don’t damage the environment long enough, it can recover.

Such wildlife cannot be seen near cities.

According to Google, the zone is home to many animals and plants considered unique to Korea, and 38 percent of local species are threatened with extinction. A total of 6,168 species of wild plants, mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, freshwater fishes, aquatic macroinvertebrates and spiders are found in the region. Local nature was documented with the help of recorded cameras, the devices also captured a brown bear, a species that had not been photographed in the area for 20 years.

Experts believe that nature conservation efforts should be stepped up in the region. This would require close cooperation between North and South countries, which seems unlikely at present.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone is not the only closed zone on the planet where nature has reclaimed its territories in a similar way. The wildlife surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is also interesting, with even wild horses in the area.