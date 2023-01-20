NATO Goes Rough: Heavy Weapons Are Dumping in Ukraine, All Gearing Up for Decisive Clash

Largest joint NATO export to date

Archer self-propelled howitzer. Photo: US Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Mair

Since the beginning of the war, Russia and its supporters have claimed that they cannot achieve a lasting and significant victory in Ukraine because they are “fighting against the whole of NATO” in the country. Until now, this was absolutely not the case, because although Ukraine received a significant amount of technical equipment from the West, most of the armed ships were Cold War weapons that needed to be disposed of, which in many cases were below standard. Equipment of the Russian Armed Forces.

Over the past few days, almost all NATO member states have decided to send heavy weapons of significant technological level and firepower to Ukraine. Specific details are still being discussed by NATO leaders at Ramstein Air BaseDonations from many countries are already known.

Measured only by the number of pieces, the amount of tools provided is less than many previous weapon setsAs a reminder, Poland alone has already sent more than 300 tanks to Ukraine, and the US has sent more than 1,000 MRAPs and Humvees.

However, some devices represent a very significant technological leap for the Ukrainian armed forces: for example, Patriot air defense systems, British Challenger 2 tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles or Archer self-propelled howitzers.

Although the list of weapons donated to Ukraine is quite significant, it would take too much space in the article to list all the technical equipment, and the most notable donations include:

: 14 Challenger 2s from Great Britain, good chance of another 14 Leopard 2s from Poland. Infantry Fighting Vehicles: 110 M2 Bradley IFV from USA, 40 Marder from Germany, 50 CV90 from Sweden.

: 138 Humvee from USA, 200 Senator MRAP from Canada, 55 MaxxPro from USA. In addition, tens of thousands of artillery and combat vehicle munitions, infantry pistols, anti-tank weapons, personnel and logistical equipment will go to Ukraine.

“Wonder weapons, wonder tanks?”

Challenger 2 are general purpose tanks or “heavy tanks” as some EU politicians refer to them. Photo: 7th Army Training Command from Grafenwoehr, Germany, 2.0 CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The new weapons package delivered to Ukraine represents a very significant technological leap for the Ukrainian armed forces, but with so many weapons, Ukraine is not expected to defeat Russian forces and retake Donbass and Crimea.

Things to think about:

Most of the technical tools now offered are very modern, high-tech weapons, and the training required to handle them takes considerable time, communication, and resources. The Ukrainian armed forces still use Cold War Soviet and increasingly NATO technology, and so far they have been trained to use some truly high-tech equipment. Meanwhile, of course, it should also be taken into account that, for example, the effective use of Western self-propelled howitzers and rocket artillery devices was very quickly mastered by Ukrainian operators after appropriate NATO training. At the same time, it takes time, even months.

The Ukrainian armed forces still use Cold War Soviet and increasingly NATO technology, and so far they have been trained to use some truly high-tech equipment. Meanwhile, of course, it should also be taken into account that, for example, the effective use of Western self-propelled howitzers and rocket artillery devices was very quickly mastered by Ukrainian operators after appropriate NATO training. At the same time, it takes time, even months. To use Western tools effectively, entirely new logistics must be developed: Over a dozen new types of NATO equipment needed to take care of spare parts supply, ammunition supply, operation and transportation. In the past, this has also happened with other high-tech devices (for example, with the Panzerhaubitze 2000), where more intensive use than expected quickly rendered the weapon system uncombatable, and the supplying country did not ensure adequate supplies. Spare parts, so part of the technology had to be cannibalized. Therefore, it is not enough to “drop off” the military equipment given in Kiev: to be usable for weeks and months and to provide meaningful assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, a number of logistical and personnel conditions must be met.

Over a dozen new types of NATO equipment needed to take care of spare parts supply, ammunition supply, operation and transportation. In the past, this has also happened with other high-tech devices (for example, with the Panzerhaubitze 2000), where more intensive use than expected quickly rendered the weapon system uncombatable, and the supplying country did not ensure adequate supplies. Spare parts, so part of the technology had to be cannibalized. Therefore, it is not enough to “drop off” the military equipment given in Kiev: to be usable for weeks and months and to provide meaningful assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, a number of logistical and personnel conditions must be met. Although the collection of weapons provided now is indeed significant, we cannot yet talk about the amount of weapons that will allow us to quickly and decisively win the war in Ukraine. From current means, Ukraine can only arm a few tank squadrons and artillery units, and perhaps only mechanized infantry with hundreds of APCs and IFVs meaningfully supported. Ukraine has demonstrated in the past that a small number of well-managed high-tech weapons systems can achieve significant military success, but the war is unlikely to end until one or the other suffers a strategic defeat. from afar.

From current means, Ukraine can only arm a few tank squadrons and artillery units, and perhaps only mechanized infantry with hundreds of APCs and IFVs meaningfully supported. Ukraine has demonstrated in the past that a small number of well-managed high-tech weapons systems can achieve significant military success, but the war is unlikely to end until one or the other suffers a strategic defeat. from afar. The new weapons package does not solve the biggest long-term problem of the Ukrainian armed forces, manpower supply; True, modern weapons can be assumed to increase operator survivability and reduce friendly manpower losses. However, by how much is still unclear.

Are the leopards going or not?

Polish 2A4 tank in Polish service. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A big question ahead of today’s NATO summit in Ramstein is whether the US-Polish-Finnish lobby will succeed in persuading the German government to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 general-purpose tanks. At the moment, it seems that it will not work, but the final result is not yet, because our article was published today at 5 pm.

The same can be said about the Cheetah 2s, as with the Challenger 2s: these are very good tanks, but even 100 Cheetah 2s will not bring Ukraine an automatic victory. Also, nothing is mentioned about such quantities (for now) – there is a good chance that the Polish-Finnish-German trio will send a total of about 30-40 tanks to Kiev (if they do, it is still questionable).

Like the Challenger, the Panther is not a miracle weapon. The reason for this is that Ukraine has a good chance on the one hand Leopard 2A4You will get: While these tanks can easily take on the Russian/Soviet T-72, T-80, they are less immune to modern anti-tank weapons and drones.

On the other hand, it is also important that for a tank formation to “work wonders”, it needs effective combined arms support. The Ukrainians are now receiving serious artillery and infantry weapons, but the capabilities of the air force are still not significantly supported by the West.

Regardless, it is true that if Kiev’s supporters want to maintain the combat capability of tank systems, it is necessary to arm the Ukrainian armed forces with Western tanks, and NATO countries have slowly deployed all their T-72s. Ukrainian Front.

We wrote about the pros and cons of Leopard 2 here:

The world’s eyes are back on Russia

Russian T-72B3 tanks in military training. Photo: Mil.ru

As with previous Western arms exports, Russia played the nuclear card. While Russian President Vladimir Putin said at one of Almaz-Ante’s plants that there is no chance of defeating Russia in Ukraine, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, openly stated that if Russia loses, it will be a nuclear war. can come. Meanwhile, several Russian strategic strike units also began training.

The current arsenal mix, coupled with the continued delivery of conventional capabilities and gradual support of the Ukrainian armed forces, indicates that the West is betting that Russia will lose a conventional war.

This was announced by some NATO leaders during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and later during the NATO summit in Ramstein. Because of all this, fears of escalation of war, nuclear war, world war were rightfully revived.

It is true that if Russia follows through on its promise after months of threats, it would only be a logical (and illogical) strategic decision to win the war in Ukraine. Strikes then begin to capture Kiev with tanks and air force in Rostov and Belarus. Such a battle plan is on the table of the Russian leadership and the possibility and consequences of its use are being considered.

However, such a decision cannot be considered only from a military point of view: no matter how you look at it, if the Russians use nuclear weapons, they will turn the whole world against them, including China, which accounts for half of Russia’s economy. – Again.

By the way, it is also worth mentioning that several NATO officials explained: If Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO is likely to launch strikes against Russian forces stationed in Ukraine and Crimea. Based on the performance of the Russian forces so far, this will end in a very quick Russian defeat. After that, there are two options: Russian forces will lay down their weapons and start negotiating a surrender, which will be unfavorable for Russia, to put it mildly, or there will be a global nuclear war.

So you can go back to the current weapons package: it’s become clear that if Russia escalates, so will the West, and Russia’s current state of affairs cannot win a war fought with conventional or strategic strike weapons.

(Of course, there is consensus that no one can predict global nuclear war to succeedThis will lead to the destruction of the fighters, however, in a conventional war, no matter how we see it, the Russians will not stand much of a chance against NATO if they can’t even occupy Donbass in 11 months.)

Therefore, if the Russian leaders really want to avoid the destruction of Russia and continue the war with the traditional tools they have used so far, as they have repeatedly insisted, then expansion is absolutely not in their interest.

Can be a tool for this

Another mobilization

acquisition of Iranian and North Korean missiles;

Another attack launched by conventional means from Belarus.

It will take the Russian military about 4-6 weeks to update these things, as new NATO weapons are expected to arrive on the front line in the spring, and even if Ukraine does not win the war, it will certainly launch another counteroffensive with them. .

