NATO Condemns Putin’s Nuclear Rhetoric, “Second Bahmud” Under Siege – Our War News Monday

Russian forces launched a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on Monday, killing two local residents and injuring at least 29 others, according to data so far, the region’s governor, Pavlo Kirilenko, said in a Telegram.

“Another day that began with terrorism in the Russian Federation. The occupying government opened fire on our city of Sloviansk. There are dead and injured people of various degrees of severity. All services are working at the scene, helping and cleaning the ruins. ,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in Telegram, commenting on what happened. The head of state also released a video recording of the scene of the clashes, which showed buildings in ruins and cars on fire.

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not forgive “enemies’ intimidation, death and injury to people, all Russian terrorists will be defeated and brought to justice.” Kirilenko said Russian forces stormed the city center around 10:30 a.m. local time. with two Sz-300 missiles. As a result of the attack, administrative buildings and office buildings were damaged, five high-rise buildings and seven family houses were damaged. The governor added that Russian forces also opened fire on the village of Truskivka, located 30 kilometers south of Sloviansk, where two S-300 missiles completely destroyed a local orphanage. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the attack on Druzskivka.

Earlier in Telegram, Kirilenko said that Russian forces also opened fire on several settlements in the region, including Avkiivka, Krasnorivka and Kurahov, resulting in the death of one civilian and wounding of two others. (MTI)