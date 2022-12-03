Nationality was stolen

They stole the National Team, the National XI, the National Wolf from the Germans. The last bastion of German national pride. We do not engage in such disclosure. It’s worth reading the comments on social media, Germans themselves feel this way.

Germany is one of the most successful countries in football history. Volt Brazil lead the rankings with five World Cup titles, but Germany and Italy follow with four each. For the Germans, no national team has reached the finals more than eight times, and they are unique in that they have always finished at least in the top eight at the World Cup. Apart from the World Cup in Russia four years ago and the current World Cup in Qatar, they have not even survived the group stage.

So we cannot talk about derailment once. Of course, just like four years ago, there will be lengthy analyzes full of data about how the German national team went into the World Cup well prepared and highly motivated. No, more than that. Something is fermenting, even rotting deep down. Not just in a professional sense, but as the national team captain spoke in the heat of dismissal. A complete reform of German football is inevitable, says Hansi Flick. At this point, experts usually refer to the youth training, selection, and championship system, but we can’t be entirely sure that this is what Flick had in mind. Maybe he was thinking about something else, but he didn’t dare say it.

Almost all national symbols were destroyed from the FRG born after World War II, all institutions became federal, the “Bundes”, but the national football team remained national. National Elf. It really has everything. The National XI knows what to do. We Hungarians have experienced it too. The winning team in 1954 restored the Germans to their national pride. At least secretly. That is why Sepp Herberger’s winning team is believed to be the most popular German national team in Germany. I would argue with that. But not to defend the team that won in 1974, not in 1990 or 2014, but only in 2006. Sixteen years ago, a national renaissance was revived in Germany.

People wore national-colored badges, flags on their cars, millions of people gathered in Unter den Linden in Berlin at every match of the German national team, but also in small villages with thousands of souls – I visited such places at that time – they cheered together on a projector. After the World Cup, Franz Beckenbauer could say with impunity that, by going to the matches, he experienced how wonderful his country was, and that there was only one small problem with the Asians.

Perhaps the Germans, or at least their leading politicians, were frightened by the rising nationalism. They made sure to suffocate him quickly. They put the colors of the rainbow on their flag. For some reason Germans usually obey the command word. For example, the German teammates are far from on the same page when it comes to the rainbow ad, but they agree to work together for unity.

The rainbow is apparently only multi-colored, but in fact it mixes everything and certainly excludes everything. The German national football team, painted in rainbow colors, is no longer the nation’s team, but a degenerate marketing product of the federal government, a propagandist of an aggressive ideology. Germany sacrificed nationality for dwarf minorities. And he gets nothing for it. Ridicule, disappointment, even contempt.