National Cheesesteak Day Philadelphia Twitter photos of Jim Kenney’s request is a hoagie steak

Some Philadelphians fell out with Mayor Jim Kenney over his politics. Others may now do the same because of the cheese slice order. But it’s the pictures that people are really angry about.

On Friday, marking National Cheese Day, the city’s Twitter account commemorated the event by tweeting Kenny’s alleged request for cheesesteaks: American cheese, onions, and ketchup. Doubtful, but to make matters worse, it was accompanied the pictures From my unidentified hobbies—we hesitate to call it a cheesesteak, and the sheriff’s office later confirmed it isn’t—topped with pickles, banana peppers, and a heavy drizzle of red ketchup.

Within an hour, the tweet had garnered more than 53,000 views and a number of angry replies. But we don’t buy that these photos are true.

While we can’t say for sure, between the poorly composed images and the city’s frequent use of smiley face emojis, this sounds like a classic case of rage baiting to us.

What is angry taste and what does it have to do with sliced ​​cheese?

Rage-baiting, also known as rage-farming, is a common practice on social media where content creators post things that will intentionally make viewers angry. Usually, the goal is to gain viral because, let’s face it, when people are angry about a tweet or a video, they share it.

On TikTok, notoriously angry farmer Ryan Gawlik has been intentionally calling espresso “Expresso” or biting into an entire KitKat bar without breaking it with the aim of boosting his engagement. He said it became a lucrative move in his career from the inside.

Particularly in the food scene, intentionally bad and gross orders are popular. Likes Nachos tabletop. or more recently, “scratch” macaroni Made with mixed noodles which sparked outrage.

We suspect Medina’s tweet is no different. When a user replied, “This can’t be real,” the city’s account replied, “”, otherwise known as a “grim face,” a yellow face with teeth clenched to express nervousness or embarrassment.

The photos are also particularly gross, almost like something out of a pop Boys who can cook Instagram page – meme account posting pictures of intentionally bad-looking meals – or way back in 2013 when Martha Stewart roasted Internet viewers for her ugly food pictorial.

It’s worth noting that the Philly account’s food photos appear to be originally sourced from it. Google reverse image search could not track where else it was posted. Which means someone in the sheriff’s office might have already made that meal – yeah.

tThe pictures don’t match Kenny’s usual arrangement

Some light social sleuthing was able to confirm the fact that Kenny has a real taste for American kombu, onion and ketchup. His press team later confirmed the same to The Inquirer. A spokesperson said he also recommends the Trainwreck Cheesesteak at Becks Cajun Café for a less traditional order.

But he never asked for pickles or raw tomatoes or anything else that was piled high in those photos.

In fact, the mayor posted a tweet from his own account about National Cheesesteak Day with a seemingly normal cheesesteak (Although he opted for ketchupThe assembly takes place at the Reading Terminal Market and then makes its way to his office.

In 2018, Kenny tweeted about a trip to Max’s where he got American cheese, onions, and — not ketchup, but hot sauce. acceptable!

What does the city say about her tweet?

On Twitter, city account administrators stick with little — and they use a lot of GIFs in the process.

But when asked about the photos by The Inquirer, a spokesperson admitted they weren’t of a cheese steak at all, but rather a loaded steak.

“[A] “The Hoggie Steak with the Works (arrangement shown on the City of Philadelphia Twitter account) is not for everyone,” they said in an email. “But that’s the beauty of cheese slices—you can make your own!”

When pressed as to why they were posting photos of a hoagie steak on National Cheesesteak Day other than the angry taste, the spokesperson didn’t immediately respond.