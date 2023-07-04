Nathan’s infamous hot dog-eating contest was delayed by rain after Miki Sudo defended the Women’s Title

Onlookers lined shoulder to shoulder in Coney Island on Tuesday, many sporting headpieces that captured the essence of the day: foam hot dog hats or blue antacid hats.

For most of America, the Fourth of July evokes thoughts of fireworks, family, and a cookout. But hours before any of these things start in earnest, many Americans turn their attention to a curious spectacle that has become another holiday tradition: the famous Nathan’s hot dog eating contest.

This year’s event witnessed an unexpected drama. Minutes before the start of the men’s competition, torrential rain and lightning struck the area, sending fans scattering to cover or higher ground. Some news reports indicated that the event was cancelled; By 1:30 pm, security guards were breaking the stage and ordering any remaining spectators to leave.

However, the event’s promoters said no decision had been made to cancel the event, and ESPN announced that it would resume coverage of the event at 2 p.m.