May 12, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Kansas Speedway

Emet 2 hours ago 1 min read
NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is ready for a racing weekend.

Friday won’t feature any action on the track, but Saturday’s schedule is packed, and the highlights are the ARCA Menards and Camping World Truck Series races. Cup race on Sunday.

Kansas weather this weekend

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, high 82 degrees, probability of rain 50%

Saturday: Partly sunny at 85 degrees with a chance of 7% rain

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms early, late partly cloudy sky, high 77 degrees, probability 43% of rain

Weekend schedule in Kansas

(all times east)

Friday May 13

Garage is open

  • 5 – 10 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Series Trucks

Saturday 14 May

Garage is open

  • 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM – Cup Series
  • 10:30 AM – Xfinity Series

Activity Tracking

  • 10:45 – 11:30 AM – ARCA Training & Qualification
  • 11 – 11:30 a.m. – Truck Training (FS1)
  • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Truck Qualification (1 vehicle, 1 course, FS1)
  • 2pm – ARCA Race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)
  • 5 – 5:35 p.m. – Trophy practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:35 – 7pm – Cup Qualifiers (1 vehicle, 1 lap, 2 rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. Truck Race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday 15 May

Garage is open

  • 12:30 pm – Cup Series

Activity Tracking

  • 3pm – Cup Race (267 laps/400.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)


See also  Legendary cricketer Shane Warren dies at 52 in Thailand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Totally brutal, not good, terrible, rubbish, sudden collapse sends the hats off to the brink: Panthers beat capitals 5-3

10 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Multiple positive COVID-19 tests at Cleveland Guardians; Chicago White Sox match postponed

18 hours ago Emet
2 min read

FIFA and EA Sports End video game partnership

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

4 min read

Index – Domestic – Peter Sizzardo: We are portrayed as Putin’s spy

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Stock futures drop as investors continue to study hot inflation data

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Snapchat’s New Crying Face Filter Not Inspired by Amber Heard

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Watch the discovery of the Milky Way at the Event Horizon Telescope online

1 hour ago Izer