NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is ready for a racing weekend.

Friday won’t feature any action on the track, but Saturday’s schedule is packed, and the highlights are the ARCA Menards and Camping World Truck Series races. Cup race on Sunday.

Kansas weather this weekend

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, high 82 degrees, probability of rain 50%

Saturday: Partly sunny at 85 degrees with a chance of 7% rain

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms early, late partly cloudy sky, high 77 degrees, probability 43% of rain

Weekend schedule in Kansas

(all times east)

Friday May 13

Garage is open

5 – 10 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Series Trucks

Saturday 14 May

Garage is open

8:30 AM – 1:30 PM – Cup Series

10:30 AM – Xfinity Series

Activity Tracking

10:45 – 11:30 AM – ARCA Training & Qualification

11 – 11:30 a.m. – Truck Training (FS1)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Truck Qualification (1 vehicle, 1 course, FS1)

2pm – ARCA Race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)

5 – 5:35 p.m. – Trophy practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:35 – 7pm – Cup Qualifiers (1 vehicle, 1 lap, 2 rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. Truck Race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday 15 May

Garage is open

12:30 pm – Cup Series

Activity Tracking