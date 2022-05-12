NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is ready for a racing weekend.
Friday won’t feature any action on the track, but Saturday’s schedule is packed, and the highlights are the ARCA Menards and Camping World Truck Series races. Cup race on Sunday.
Kansas weather this weekend
Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, high 82 degrees, probability of rain 50%
Saturday: Partly sunny at 85 degrees with a chance of 7% rain
Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms early, late partly cloudy sky, high 77 degrees, probability 43% of rain
Weekend schedule in Kansas
(all times east)
Friday May 13
Garage is open
- 5 – 10 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Series Trucks
Saturday 14 May
Garage is open
- 8:30 AM – 1:30 PM – Cup Series
- 10:30 AM – Xfinity Series
Activity Tracking
- 10:45 – 11:30 AM – ARCA Training & Qualification
- 11 – 11:30 a.m. – Truck Training (FS1)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Truck Qualification (1 vehicle, 1 course, FS1)
- 2pm – ARCA Race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)
- 5 – 5:35 p.m. – Trophy practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:35 – 7pm – Cup Qualifiers (1 vehicle, 1 lap, 2 rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 8 p.m. Truck Race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday 15 May
Garage is open
- 12:30 pm – Cup Series
Activity Tracking
- 3pm – Cup Race (267 laps/400.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
