NASCAR penalizes two Hendrick teams for Richmond violations

The suspensions of Campe and Ives, both interim crew chiefs who were named to previously suspended crew chiefs, will begin April 13. And both Hendrick crew chiefs will be terminated with their Phoenix offense suspended by then.

The point penalty drops Bowman from first place in the standings to seventh. Byron falls from the fourth to the fourteenth.

NASCAR cited both Hendrick cars for violating the following sections:

Section 14.1.D: Except where expressly permitted by the NASCAR Rules, installation of plug-ins, fixes, deletions, and/or modifications to Next-Generation parts and/or assemblies from a single source will not be permitted.

Section 14.1.2b: All parts and assemblies must comply with the NASCAR Engineering Change Register.

Section 14.5.6b: The greenhouse may be modified to accommodate a windshield wiper motor where applicable; These modifications will be allowed for all racetracks. The modification of the greenhouse must comply with the following drawing:

Hendrick Motorsports released a statement Thursday:

“We are reviewing the sanctions issued today by NASCAR and will determine our next steps after Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

This is the second time in the past month that many Hendrick cars have been penalized for violations.

NASCAR took the hood slots from each of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice on March 10 in Phoenix. NASCAR sanctioned each of these teams on March 15th. These penalties were:

docked Alex Bowman And Kyle Larson And William Byron 100 points and also penalize them with 10 tie-breaking points each.

Crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Vogel and Blake Harris have been suspended four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.

NASCAR penalized each of Hendrick’s four teams to 100 points and 10 playoff points.

Hendrick Motorsports has appealed. On March 29, the National Motorsports Appeal Commission removed points penalties for both drivers and teams while reserving suspensions and fines for crew chiefs.

Points updated with penalties Bowman, Byron

Ross Chastain…..259 points Christopher Bell .. 229 Kevin Harvick…..227 Kyle Larson……222 Joey Logano ……. 222 Kyle Bush……..215 Alex Bowman……203 Martin Truex Jr…198 Brad Keselowski. 196 Ryan Blaney …… 188 Denny Hamlin …… 188 Tyler Reddick……187 Austin Cindrick …… 175 William Byron …… 168 Chris Bucher… 165