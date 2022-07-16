NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a California gas station

Comment on this story Suspension

NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed this week at a California gas station, authorities saidAnd the Police shot dead his alleged killer while investigating Friday’s stabbing incident. East, 37, was filling his car at Gas Station 76 in Westminster, California, around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a man confronted him and stabbed him in the chest, according to authorities. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Westminster Police Department wrote in a letter: “The victim was found on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest.” new version.

Westminster Police and the Automobile Club of the United States confirmed in news releases that East had been killed.

Police named Trent William Millsap, 27, as a suspect in the stabbing incident. Police said Milsap fled the scene as authorities arrived. They described him as potentially “armed and dangerous”.

Westminster Police said in a press release on Saturday that police shot Millsap at an apartment in Anaheim where the Western County SWAT team went to issue an arrest warrant. None of the officers was injured, but one K-9 policeman was hit by a bullet that was not life-threatening.

The press release said the Department of Justice and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the police shooting.

Police said the motive for Sharq’s death was not yet known.

Born on December 17, 1984 in Torrance, California, East was the son of Bob East Builder, the auto builder in the USC Hall of Fame. He later moved to Brownsburg, Indiana, to pursue his racing career, according to USAC.

The Automobile Club East, a three-time USA National Champion driver, hailed him as “one of the most prolific drivers of his era”. East has racked up 56 impressive wins with USAC during his career. He competed in dozens of races for NASCAR as part of the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series between 2005 and 2008, according to Racing news site Frontstretch.

The world of motorsports has taken to social media to mourn the loss of the East.

“He was one driver,” chirp Todd Bowden, two-time NASCAR Champion and Fox Sports Analyst.

Charles Crall, who has worked with East during his career, recounted how much he loved seeing the driver race.

“In the open-wheeled car, there was no one better,” Krall wrote.

Our team is very sad to learn today’s news about Bobby East. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rLh5iE81wd – RFK Racing (RFKracing) 16 July 2022