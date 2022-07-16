July 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a California gas station

Emet 24 mins ago 2 min read
NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a California gas station

Suspension

NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed this week at a California gas station, authorities saidAnd the Police shot dead his alleged killer while investigating Friday’s stabbing incident.

East, 37, was filling his car at Gas Station 76 in Westminster, California, around 6 p.m. Wednesday when a man confronted him and stabbed him in the chest, according to authorities. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Westminster Police Department wrote in a letter: “The victim was found on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest.” new version.

Westminster Police and the Automobile Club of the United States confirmed in news releases that East had been killed.

Police named Trent William Millsap, 27, as a suspect in the stabbing incident. Police said Milsap fled the scene as authorities arrived. They described him as potentially “armed and dangerous”.

Westminster Police said in a press release on Saturday that police shot Millsap at an apartment in Anaheim where the Western County SWAT team went to issue an arrest warrant. None of the officers was injured, but one K-9 policeman was hit by a bullet that was not life-threatening.

The press release said the Department of Justice and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the police shooting.

Police said the motive for Sharq’s death was not yet known.

Born on December 17, 1984 in Torrance, California, East was the son of Bob East Builder, the auto builder in the USC Hall of Fame. He later moved to Brownsburg, Indiana, to pursue his racing career, according to USAC.

See also  Liverpool, Real Madrid and the greats of the modern game | football

The Automobile Club East, a three-time USA National Champion driver, hailed him as “one of the most prolific drivers of his era”. East has racked up 56 impressive wins with USAC during his career. He competed in dozens of races for NASCAR as part of the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series between 2005 and 2008, according to Racing news site Frontstretch.

The world of motorsports has taken to social media to mourn the loss of the East.

“He was one driver,” chirp Todd Bowden, two-time NASCAR Champion and Fox Sports Analyst.

Charles Crall, who has worked with East during his career, recounted how much he loved seeing the driver race.

“In the open-wheeled car, there was no one better,” Krall wrote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

2022 British Open Leader: Live coverage, golf results today, Rory McIlroy’s third round record at St Andrews

8 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Dodgers vs Angels – Game Summary – July 15, 2022

16 hours ago Emet
8 min read

From party favorites to party enthusiasts, the 2022 Open in St Andrews is truly wide open.

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Croatia will have water restrictions

1 min ago Arzu
2 min read

Is Coinbase the Next Cryptocurrency Exchange? Here’s What Happens ⋆ ZyCrypto

11 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Jack Knight, comedian and writer, has died at the age of 28

14 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Scientists have found a way to save energy and boil water more efficiently

23 mins ago Izer