NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta Results: Chase Elliott dominates the Quaker State 400 for third win in 2022

It’s been nearly 30 years since the last time racing fans at Atlanta Motor Speedway saw a Georgia-born driver—particularly from a certain Dawsonville racing family—take the checkered flag. In another exciting race in Atlanta that left everyone guessing until the end, the checkered flag finally flew for another favorite in Georgia.

After taking the lead by two laps to go on a frantic finish, Chase Elliott won the Quaker State 400 by throwing a block on Corey LaJoie for his third win of the 2022 season and his first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott’s win is the first for a Georgia-born driver at Atlanta Motor Speedway since Chase’s father Bill Elliott won the last race of the 1992 season.

With five different drivers winning two races each this season, Elliott’s three wins are now the most of any driver this year, bringing him one step closer to the regular season championship and to the top of the playoff leaderboard.

Quaker State 400 unofficial results