October 31, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson rips Ross Chastain’s video game move: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Emet 1 hour ago 3 min read
NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson rips Ross Chastain's video game move: 'It's embarrassing'

Ross Chastain’s amazing move to sneak into Fourth Championship At Martinsville Speedway on Sunday he didn’t sit well with all his NASCAR teammates.

rode chastity wall to gain momentum and beat Denny Hamlin for fifth in the Xfinity 500. Hamlin failed to make it to the championship round and instead, Chastain will join race winner Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott in the final event in Phoenix next week.

Kyle Larson, last year’s NASCAR Cup champion who failed to reach the quarter-finals, had trouble with Chastain’s leadership.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ross Chastain, Moose Fraternity’s #1 driver, rides the wall on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity 500 Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia.
(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“It’s just a bad look,” Larson told reporters on NBC Sports. “I’m embarrassed that I did it in Darlington. Maybe if I didn’t do it last year people wouldn’t even think of doing it so I’m embarrassed and glad I didn’t win that way (in Darlington) It’s not just looking good.. not good.. it’s embarrassing.

“I guess I’m going to ask you guys, what makes that so embarrassing? If you think that’s fair, why do you think that’s fair?”

Lugano confessed He liked Chastain’s movement but thought it was dangerous.

“As amazing as it was, as successful as it was, the problem now is that the box is open, right? Now every Xfinity race, every truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, that wall ride is going to be like a wall ride,” Lugano said.

See also  George Masvidal blasts 'Cannes' Daniel Cormier for suggesting that Leon Edwards refuse to fight him, Cormier replies

TENSE XFINITY SERIES ends with two drivers fighting in a ditch

Kyle Larson, #5, leads Daniel Suarez, #99, from Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series car race at Martinsville Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia.

Kyle Larson, #5, leads Daniel Suarez, #99, from Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series car race at Martinsville Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Martinsville, Virginia.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

“I mean, it was cool, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There is no rule against it. There has to be a rule against this rule because I don’t know if you want the entire domain riding the wall coming to the checkered flag.”

NASCAR said Chastain’s move was within the rules.

The driver credited his video game play to the dramatic action on the last lap.

“Oh, I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with (younger brother) Chad grew up,” Chastain said. “You can get away with it. I never knew if it would actually work.

Kyle Larson looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Playoff Xfinity 500 Cup Series on October 29, 2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.

Kyle Larson looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Playoff Xfinity 500 Cup Series on October 29, 2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.
(Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

“I mean, I did it when I was eight. I grabbed fifth gear, asked two on the last lap if we needed it, and we did. I couldn’t figure out who was driving. I picked, grabbed fifth gear down the back. Totally committed. Leave the wheel Basically, hoping I wouldn’t catch the Four Entry Gate or something crazy. But I was willing to do it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydus is the Sports Editor at Fox News Digital.

See also  Mavericks' Jalen Bronson sent to the locker room after a controversial injury from Jazz's Royce O'Neill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Steve Kerr says the Warriors lacked a ‘sense of purpose’ amid the slow start

9 hours ago Emet
7 min read

Invaders can’t be satisfied with hiring Josh McDaniels

17 hours ago Emet
5 min read

2022 NFL trade deadline: JJ Watt and Jerry Jeudy among 10 players to be dealt with as November 1 approaches

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

7 min read

Business: “Many people can no longer afford this luxury, we are too cheap for others”

35 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Elon Musk plans Twitter layoffs with new team

43 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘Don’t Worry Baby’ star Florence Pugh has been told to lose weight

46 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA takes a picture of the “smiling” sun. It’s not as cute as it seems.

57 mins ago Izer