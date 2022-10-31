NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson rips Ross Chastain’s video game move: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Ross Chastain’s amazing move to sneak into Fourth Championship At Martinsville Speedway on Sunday he didn’t sit well with all his NASCAR teammates.

rode chastity wall to gain momentum and beat Denny Hamlin for fifth in the Xfinity 500. Hamlin failed to make it to the championship round and instead, Chastain will join race winner Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott in the final event in Phoenix next week.

Kyle Larson, last year’s NASCAR Cup champion who failed to reach the quarter-finals, had trouble with Chastain’s leadership.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s just a bad look,” Larson told reporters on NBC Sports. “I’m embarrassed that I did it in Darlington. Maybe if I didn’t do it last year people wouldn’t even think of doing it so I’m embarrassed and glad I didn’t win that way (in Darlington) It’s not just looking good.. not good.. it’s embarrassing.

“I guess I’m going to ask you guys, what makes that so embarrassing? If you think that’s fair, why do you think that’s fair?”

Lugano confessed He liked Chastain’s movement but thought it was dangerous.

“As amazing as it was, as successful as it was, the problem now is that the box is open, right? Now every Xfinity race, every truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, that wall ride is going to be like a wall ride,” Lugano said.

TENSE XFINITY SERIES ends with two drivers fighting in a ditch

“I mean, it was cool, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There is no rule against it. There has to be a rule against this rule because I don’t know if you want the entire domain riding the wall coming to the checkered flag.”

NASCAR said Chastain’s move was within the rules.

The driver credited his video game play to the dramatic action on the last lap.

“Oh, I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with (younger brother) Chad grew up,” Chastain said. “You can get away with it. I never knew if it would actually work.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

“I mean, I did it when I was eight. I grabbed fifth gear, asked two on the last lap if we needed it, and we did. I couldn’t figure out who was driving. I picked, grabbed fifth gear down the back. Totally committed. Leave the wheel Basically, hoping I wouldn’t catch the Four Entry Gate or something crazy. But I was willing to do it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.