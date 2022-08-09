August 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA’s Moon Ice Cube – Moon Observation Cubes Ready to Launch Artemis

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
NASA's Moon Ice Cube - Moon Observation Cubes Ready to Launch Artemis

by Catherine Schauer and Danny Bird, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
August 8, 2022

Illustration of a lunar ice cube in orbit checking lunar ice. Credit: Morehead State University

lunar ice cubes[{” attribute=””>NASA’s water-scouting CubeSat, is now poised to hitch a ride to lunar orbit. Although it is not much bigger than a shoe box, Lunar IceCube’s data will have an outsized impact on lunar science.

The satellite is integrated into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and ready to journey to the Moon as part of the uncrewed Artemis I mission, launching this year.

Lunar IceCube will orbit the Moon and use a spectrometer to investigate lunar ice. Earlier missions already revealed water ice on the Moon, but Lunar IceCube will further NASA’s knowledge about lunar ice dynamics.

Scientists are especially interested in the absorption and release of water from the regolith — the Moon’s rocky and dusty surface. With Lunar IceCube investigating this process, NASA can map these changes as they occur on the Moon.


NASA’s Lunar IceCube mission will travel to the Moon as a secondary payload on the Artemis I mission. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Lunar IceCube will also examine the exosphere – the very thin volume that resembles the atmosphere surrounding the Moon. By understanding the dynamics of water and other materials on the moon, researchers will be able to predict seasonal changes in lunar ice that could affect its use as a resource in the future.

All this will come from the efficient and cost-effective CubeSat that weighs just 31 lb (14 kg). Lunar IceCube is just one of several Cubesats Catch up on a trip to the moon aboard Artemis I. These small satellites, along with future Artemis missions, will increase our knowledge of living and working on the moon and will eventually help prepare human explorers to[{” attribute=””>Mars.

See also  Perseverance's new friend on Mars is a pet rock

Lunar IceCube is funded by NASA’s Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships program, or NextSTEP, in support of NASA’s Advanced Exploration Systems Division within the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate. The Lunar IceCube mission is led by Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky; NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California; NASA’s Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia; and Busek Space Propulsion and Systems in Natick, Massachusetts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Explore in depth: meet Casper the ghostly octopus | environment

10 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Earth had the shortest day since the invention of the atomic clock

18 hours ago Izer
2 min read

South Korea launches moon scouts, with more missions to come

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Cryptoverse: Blockchain Bridges Fall into Troubled Water

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA’s Moon Ice Cube – Moon Observation Cubes Ready to Launch Artemis

2 hours ago Izer