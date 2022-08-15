August 15, 2022

NASA’s massive moon rocket will launch sooner than planned

NASA will launch its massive rocket for a trip around the moon earlier than planned.

The agency was targeting Thursday (August 18) for Artemis 1 A Space Launch System (SLS) rocket makes a slow flight to Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center before liftoff on August 29. But on Monday (August 15), NASA announce (Opens in a new tab) That plan has changed, with the offering submitted until the evening of Tuesday (August 16). You can watch coverage of the rollout starting at 3 PM EST (1900 GMT) with permission from NASA.

NASA's massive moon rocket will launch sooner than planned

