December 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

NASA’s Mars rover drops the first sample on Mars

Izer 18 mins ago 4 min read

Santa came early to Mars this year.

NASA agency perseverance task She dropped her first cache of precious rock samples on a sandbank Marsleaving behind a record of materials that a future mission could return to Land. It is an important moment in the search for life on MarsNASA officials said in a statement on Wednesday (December 21).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Russian space debris forces the space station to dodge, delaying spacewalks

8 hours ago Izer
7 min read

Loss of two Pléiades Neo Earth imaging satellites in European Vega C rocket failure – Spaceflight Now

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Scientists claim to have discovered the first mammal that was eaten by a dinosaur dinosaurs

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

CODE – ABROAD – Soldiers are ordered to British airfields and great confusion ensues

2 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Partners of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to wire fraud, other charges brought by SEC

5 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘Avatar 3’ and ‘Avatar 4’ scenes were filmed to avoid ‘Stranger Things’ problem, director James Cameron reveals – Deadline

8 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

NASA’s Mars rover drops the first sample on Mars

18 mins ago Izer