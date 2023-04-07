April 7, 2023

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures a new view of Uranus

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – after grabbing the best Pictures of Neptune from decades ago In 2022, NASA has indicated the James Webb telescope High strength lenses In the other icy giant of the solar system, Uranus.

NASA said the telescope’s “stunning” new view of Uranus, captured on February 6, offers a detailed look at the planet’s faint, rarely photographed rings.

NASA announced on April 6 that “the new image features dramatic loops as well as bright features in the planet’s atmosphere.” Two spacecraft as they fly by the planet in 1986, and the Keck Observatory with Advanced Adaptive Optics.”

The magnified image of Uranus also shows the planet’s unique axis. NASA says that unlike the Earth, which rotates on an axis of 23.4 degrees, Uranus rotates at an angle of about 90 degrees. This extreme tilt makes Uranus the only planet that rotates almost completely on its side. As a result, the planet’s poles lie on either side of it, giving it the appearance of a ball rolling around the sun.

“On the right side of the planet is a bright region at the pole facing the sun, known as the polar cap,” says NASA. “This polar cap is unique to Uranus because it is the only planet in the solar system that is tilted on its side, which causes its unique seasons. A new aspect of the polar cap revealed by Webb is the subtle brightness near Uranian’s north pole.”

The bright spots seen in the image are the planet’s clouds, which NASA says are likely related to the storm’s usual activity. A broader view of the Uranus system shows six of the planet’s 27 known moons, most of which are too small to be seen in the image. Objects visible in the wide shot include Uranus and its moons Ariel, Miranda, Oberon, Bek, Titania, Umbriel, and many more distant galaxies.

