NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has achieved a new milestone in the mystery of the universe’s expansion rate

NASA announced Thursday that its Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has calibrated more than 40 “mile markers” for space and time.

Mileage markings help scientists measure the expansion rate of the universe, and using data from HST and other telescopes, astronomers have detected a discrepancy between the rate of expansion as measured in the local universe compared to independent observations after the Big Bang.

The reason for the discrepancy is still unknown, but NASA says HST data supports new physics.

The rate of expansion of the universe called the “Hubble constant”, After Edwin Hubble.

He was the first to calculate the constant from his measurements of stars in 1929, and can be used to predict how fast astronomical body At a known distance away from Earth.

However, the true value of the Hubble constant is still up for debate, according to the University of Chicago, Hubble University.

Cepheids, or stars that periodically brighten and dim, have long been the gold standard for cosmic mile markers. For greater distances, astronomers use exploding stars called Type Ia supernovae.

In new research, a nationwide scientific collaboration called SH0ES (supernova, H0, for dark energy state equation) has measured 42 supernova signs with Hubble.

“The SH0ES project is designed to bracket the universe by matching the accuracy of the Hubble constant inferred from studying the residual cosmic microwave background radiation from the dawn of the universe,” NASA wrote in a statement.

The project’s results were more than double the previous sample for cosmic distance markers.

The agency also explained that the expansion rate of the universe was expected to be slower than what Hubble actually sees, with a lower value of the Hubble constant calculated using the Standard Cosmological Model of the universe and measurements made by the European Space Agency’s Planck mission than the SH0ES team estimated.

Nobel Prize winner Adam Rees of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University, who leads SH0ES, said that — given Hubble’s large sample size for tilt markers — there is a one in a million chance for astronomers. wrong.

NASA’s New Webb Space Telescope It will expand HST’s work by showing mileage marks at a greater distance.