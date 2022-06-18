NASA’s Chandra captures Pulsar in an X-ray speed trap

a[{” attribute=””>pulsar is racing through the debris of an exploded star at a speed of over a million miles per hour.

To measure this, researchers compared NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory images of G292.0+1.8 taken in 2006 and 2016.

Chandra X-ray Observatory images of G292.0+1.8 taken in 2006 and 2016. Pulsars can form when massive stars run out of fuel, collapse, and explode — leaving behind a rapidly spinning dense object.

This result may help explain how some pulsars are accelerated to such remarkably high speeds.

The G292.0 + 1.8 supernova remnant contains a pulsar moving at over a million miles per hour. This image contains data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory (red, orange, yellow, and blue), which was used to make this discovery. X-rays are combined with an optical image from the Digitized Sky Survey, a ground-based survey of the entire sky.

Pulsars spin fast neutron stars They can form when massive stars run out of fuel, collapse and explode. These explosions sometimes produce a “kick,” which is what prompted this pulsar to race through the remnants of the supernova explosion. The inset shows a close-up view of this pulsar in X-rays from Chandra.

To make this discovery, the researchers compared Chandra images of G292.0 + 1.8 taken in 2006 and 2016. A pair of complementary images show the change in the pulsar’s position over 10 years. The shift in the source location is negligible because the pulsar is about 20,000 light-years away from Earth, but it has traveled about 120 billion miles (190 billion km) during this period. The researchers were able to measure this by combining high-resolution Chandra images with precise technology to verify the coordinates of the pulsar and other X-ray sources using precise positions from the Gaia satellite.

The team calculated that the pulsar was moving at least 1.4 million miles per hour from the center of the supernova remnant to the lower left. This velocity is about 30% higher than a previous estimate of the pulsar’s velocity that was based on an indirect method, by measuring how far the pulsar is from the center of the explosion.

The newly determined velocity of the pulsar suggests that G292.0 + 1.8 and the pulsar may be much smaller than astronomers previously thought. The researchers estimate that G292.0 + 1.8 could have erupted about 2,000 years ago as seen from Earth, rather than 3,000 years ago as previously calculated. This new estimate of G292.0 + 1.8’s age is based on extrapolating the pulsar’s location back in time to coincide with the blast center.

Many civilizations around the world were recording supernova explosions at the time, opening up the possibility of directly observing G292.0 + 1.8. However, G292.0 + 1.8 is below the horizon for most Northern Hemisphere civilizations that you may have observed, and there are no recorded examples of a supernova being observed in the Southern Hemisphere in the direction of G292.0 + 1.8.

In addition to learning more about G292.0 + 1.8’s age, the research team also studied how the pulsar’s supernova gave its powerful kick. There are two main possibilities, both of which involve material not being ejected by the supernova evenly in all directions. One possibility is that neutrinos The output in the explosion is ejected from the explosion asymmetrically, the other is that the debris produced by the explosion is ejected asymmetrically. If matter had a preferred orientation, the pulsar would be pushed in the opposite direction due to a physics principle called conservation of momentum.

The amount of neutrino asymmetry required to explain the high velocity in this last result would be extreme, supporting the interpretation that the asymmetry in the explosion’s debris gave the pulsar its kick.

The energy transferred to the pulsar from this explosion was enormous. Although the pulsar is only about 10 miles in diameter, the pulsar has a mass of 500,000 times that of Earth, and it travels 20 times faster than the speed of Earth orbiting the sun.

The latest work by Xi Long and Paul Plucinksky (Astrophysics Center | Harvard & Smithsonian) on G292.0 + 1.8 was presented at the 240th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Pasadena, California. The results are also discussed in a paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal. The other authors of the paper are Daniel Patnaud and Terence Gaetz, both from the Center for Astrophysics.

Reference: “Proper motion of pulsar J1124-5916 in the galactic supernova remnant G292.0 + 1.8” by Xi Long, Daniel J. Patnaude, Paul P. Plucinsky, and Terrance J. Gaetz, Accepted, Astrophysical Journal.

arXiv: 2205.07951

